Wally Shelton: Local sports legend

Fearless Freddie Folger, tailback for Duke University in 1948, his senior year, was the third-ranked punter in the nation in 1948, having been named MVP in his junior year. Folger was just one of several players coached at by Wally Shelton who went on to exceptional college careers.

The museum proudly displays a gorgeous bronze bust of Coach with the Mount Airy City and Surry County Sports Halls of Fame exhibit. It is shown here with the plaques given to him when he was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 1984, and the state High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

Coach Wally Shelton is seen in 1945 flanked by Bun Chappell (58) and James Slate (44), who would go on to play at Catawba. Many of Shelton's players remember the motivational speeches he gave at half-time and, though they hated to hear it, his favorite phrase of disappointment, "dadgummit."

Coach Shelton is seen with the girls basketball team with a photo dated March 21, 1935. Front row from left are Coach Wally Shelton, Thelma Crawford, unknown, Annie Lee Smith (holding ball), Mary Steele, unknown, unknown; middle row, Vera Childress, Flora Lee Payne, unknown, Sarah Harrrison, Evate "Jack" Hauser, Blanche Calloway; back row, unknown, Annie Hiatt, unknown. We sadly don't know all the players in this photo.

On any given Friday night from the beginning of school till well into November, my house is illuminated, bright as day. The air is filled with the play-by-play announcement punctuated by the occasional roar of the Granite Bear that lets the world know the team has scored again.

If there is anything I’ve learned since moving South it’s that football ranks right up there with church, Mama and apple pie.

This is nothing new in Mount Airy where the teams play in the Wallace A. Shelton Stadium, named in 1978 for a man who held near saint status for decades. He coached the Mount Airy Bears to their first state championship in 1935 and took them back for four more state titles in ’38,’42,’46 and ’48. Three other years (’41, ’47, and ’49) the teams came in second.

He coached more than 1300 games. His high school football record was 163 wins, 63 losses and 11 ties. He coached in both the East-West All-Star games and the Shrine Bowl. With the football titles and those earned by both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, he is sometimes called the “winningest coach in North Carolina” and is credited by many for their success on and off the field/court.

Pretty high achievement for a man who never played organized sports.

Born in 1910, the eldest of William and Ada Shelton’s children, Wally attended Mount Airy public schools before heading to UNC. There he became the assistant director and statistician of the intramural sports in the athletics department. It was here, he said in an interview, that he got the drive to coach.

After graduation he returned to Mount Airy and taught English for 43 years but is remembered most for 28 years of coaching. He worked with the high school and junior high football teams, baseball, track, and both men’s and women’s basketball.

Time and again, in news articles and letters about Shelton, his students, fellow teachers and coaches, laud the man for his easy humor, his ‘twinkling eyes’ and, most especially, for the example he set as a man of character.

“He taught all of his boys and girls the way life should be lived,” said Bill Cox, one of Shelton’s players who went on to a career as a Duke Blue Devil and with the NFL’s Washington Redskins in a 2002 Mount Airy News interview. “He demonstrated his teachings by the way he lived his own life.” Cox is a member of both the Duke and North Carolina Sports Halls of Fame.

His coaching skills resulted in 22 players on full scholarships at one time; 12 All-State players; 17 Shrine Bowl participants, 73 athletes who went on to play college ball, and nine who became coaches themselves.

“Many of our student athletes have (him) to thank for seeing the potential that they could be successful through hard work and honesty if they persevered,” wrote former Mount Airy Mayor Emily Taylor in her nomination letter to the NCHSAA Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Perhaps the clearest indication, however, of Shelton’s dedication to the young people in his classes and on his teams are what he, himself, had to say.

“My treasure is the boys and girls that I gathered over 28 years of coaching … and teaching,” he said in 1978 at the stadium dedication that bears his name. “The past belongs to the present and to the future,” he said. And, while we glory in accomplishments of the past, he added, “we should look to the present and future with hope and joyous anticipation.”

It is a good legacy to leave, I think.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228.

