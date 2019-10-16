Westfield News

Alex Ridout and Rhonda McCreary went to El Paso to visit with Dalton Ridout before he deploys to the Middle East. “There is absolutely nothing to do in El Paso! We ate a lot, and visited a couple of malls. We rode around to sightsee, (we saw Mexico — that’s close as I want to go — but there’s really nothing to see). So we really just enjoyed spending time with Dalton.” Dalton is at Fort Bliss Army Post. Thank you, Dalton for your service.

Carol and Gray Bottoms hosted a family get-together at their mountain home in Grayson County, Virginia. Pastor Linda Anderson and Harry Anderson attended. Janice Lawson went with Sheila and Larry Poindexter, Pat Bottoms and her friends Violet and Michelle were there. Good food and fellowship with everyone.

Stephen Freeman’s presentation of Elvis Presley was outstanding. “A Rockin’ Tribute to the King” was held at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre. Nancy Speaks, Ruth Ann Robertson , Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Romine, Sylvia Fagg, Jack Nunn and Jane Nunn attended.

Yvonne Love and Nancy Cook’s birthday celebration at Chateau Morrisette Winery was Friday, Oct. 11. Yvonne, Nancy, Brenda Blevins, Sylvia Fagg and Jane Nunn had a great time eating, shopping and laughing.

Nancy Reynolds Elementary School’s Fall Festal is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in school gym.

It’s a new screaming season at the Hacker House. New creatures and places to scream throughout the haunt! If you haven’t been scared this season, you haven’t been here! Get your tickets now! Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 -26 from 8 to 11 p.m, Oct. 31 from 8 to 10 p.m., and Nov. 1-2 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Horne Creek Farms will be having its 28th-Annual Cornshucking Saturday.

A Holiday Bazaar hosted by Westfield Elementary PTO will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westfield Elementary School. Shop with local venders and crafters. Concessions will be available for sale.

Turkey Shoots! The Turkey Shoot at Rock House Ruritan Club on Saturday evenings has returned. The shoots begin at 6 p.m.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church Homecoming is Sunday.

Westfield Baptist Church Homecoming and Revival will be Sunday with a homecoming service and pot luck meal. Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. – Oct. 23 will be revival services at 7: p.m. each day. Pastor Tim Burton will be preaching each night.

Westfield Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club is having a vendors sale Saturday, Nov, 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Double Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Chicken Stew is Nov. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5, with the first prize a Savage .30/06; second prize is $100 cash; and third prize is $50 cash. Winner need not be present. This is our annual fundraiser for the families we adopt to buy the kids Christmas. Entertainment by the Nunn Brothers.

Special prayers for Travis Joyce. His mother passed away Sunday.

Special prayers for Iola Inman, Becky Nunn, Billy King, Shirley Poe, Randy Rogers, Don McQuinn, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Kim Shelton, Helen Boyd, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Earlie Gilley, Jr., Penny Smith, Rita Beasley, Marie Jessup, Shelia Wright, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, Ricky Tucker, L.H. Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs canned tomatoes.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products.

