Postcards tell a history of local travel

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

“In the last few years a new disease has appeared on the earth and has spread with the incredible rapidity over all parts of the globe where post offices may be found,” reported the editor of the Mount Airy News in May 1909. “It is a disease of the brain, caused by a germ which has at last been isolated, though as yet no neutralizing agent has been found. It attacks alike old and young, only infants and very young children being immune.”

The tongue-in-cheek article describes the moment the disease is contracted: the receipt of a postcard in the mail. It goes on to describe the manifestations of the ailment: victims “heard at piers and railway stations shrieking ‘Be sure and send lots of picture post cards’” to friends leaving on trips; scrapbooks hauled out whenever someone visits requiring the guests to “wade through albums filled with multitudinous atrocities in color, showing where he has been, where his friends have been and where he will go in his next vacation time.”

Postcards were the absolute rage of society for nearly 100 years. The “penny post card,” affordable to nearly everyone, was created by an act of Congress in 1872; they became widely available in 1873 across a nation that was going through an unprecedented period of growth.

This was also a time of increasing prosperity for a growing middle class, and travel for leisure was becoming more common. In fact, use of the word ‘vacation’ meaning a holiday trip is first attested in 1878.

For all the very evident disdain of the editor at the News, the collections of postcards in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s archives give a rich glimpse into people’s lives.

The quick scrawl from Dr. Thomas Cundiff, on vacation with his brother in Florida in 1955, letting his nephew, Mount Airy dentist Duke Cundiff, know of the brother’s sudden illness requiring immediate medical transport back to Virginia fills in part of family history that isn’t generally available.

The sisterly joking between Freda and Neeta Webb gives a fuller understanding of the women who grew up in the ’20s and ’30s on West Lebanon St. here. Both had office jobs in a time when women were not often in the workforce and neither married, nor had children.

“Imagine if you can, your sister spending a week here,” Freda wrote in 1942 from the Highlands Country Club in the mountains of North Carolina. “It is one ‘ritzy’ place. We played 36 holes of golf to-day but I haven’t seen a rich man yet. Thought perhaps I might catch one!”

Postcards were certainly purchased when folks traveled, whether for fun, church conventions, or business, but they were often not sent to anyone. Instead they were intended to be a visual reminder of the trip as we do today by taking pictures. Many mounted the cards in scrapbooks and showed them off in the same way people in the ’50s and ’60s would haul out the slide projector to share images of vacations.

Belle Cundiff, widow of physician Silas A. Cundiff and mother of dentist Duke P. Cundiff, took several trips with her son. She neatly noted the date they visited the site pictured and added her description and thoughts about the places as we might do today on social media.

The cards preserved in the archives allow us to experience the wonder she felt, perhaps best captured by her card from the Oriental Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 27, 1950, transcribed as she wrote it.

“More beauty, one just has to pause lift up ones eyes to be sure it is the same sky you see at home and you are not really in heaven. You do feel very close to god when you sit and feast your eyes on so much of his beauty in a place like this.”

Traditional vacation time is almost done this year. Vacations can be a lot of fun. Keep traveling and, if you do, drop us a postcard!

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling (336) 786-4478, ext. 228.

