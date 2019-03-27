Westfield News

Kathy George and Lynn Tempelton are celebrating Kaylene Hatcher’s birthday at Oak Island. And while there, they went to Mary’s Gone Wild at Holden Beach. Happy birthday, Kaylene!

Cinderella’s Closet is an event hosted by Brown Mountain Baptist Church Youth Group. It’s free. Cinderella’s Closet will be at Brown Mountain Baptist Church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be providing a free day of beauty for all the young ladies that attend. This will get the young ladies ready for the high school prom.

The youth and the WMU Ladies will be collecting donations until Friday for gently used formal gowns, dress shoes, evening bags, jewelry, and new make-up. Thank you in advance for your generosity in making this event possible.

Westfield Baptist Church pancake breakfast fundraiser is Sunday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Please go enjoy the pancakes and support the youth who are headed to summer camp.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will host a Song Service Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Y’all come!

The Brims Grove Youth will be hosting a BBQ supper on Saturday, April 13 starting at 5 p.m. It will include BBQ, BBQ slaw or regular slaw, potatoes, baked beans, rolls, dessert and drink for $10. All proceeds will support a summer camp for the teens.

The Francisco Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Spring Yard Sale is April 13 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Francisco Community Building. Vendor tables are available, one for $15 or two for $25. Contact Kathy Blue 336-351-3254 or Sue Payne 336-351-4272.

The deacons at Westfield Baptist Church will be providing lunch for the staff at Pilot Mountain Middle School on April 4. How kind of the Deacons at Westfield Baptist!

The first Sunday in May, Brims Grove Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church and Brown Mountain Baptist Church will host a Benefit Gospel Singing at Brown Mountain Church. The benefit is for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Donations only or canned foods or donations and canned foods will get you in the door. Put May 5 on your calendar so you won’t forget to attend. The time will be announced soon.

The reunion for all Nancy Reynolds alumni will be at noon on April 6 at the Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain. If you would like to attend, contact Martha Brown at 336-994-2322 or Rebecca Taylor at 336-351-2244. Price $15 per person. The committee handling the reunion must have all reservation money by April 2 to confirm attendance. Look forward to seeing everyone on April 6.

The Westfield Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt is April 13 at 10 a.m.

Westfield Baptist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 14. The Easter Cantata, “Hope Alive in Me,” is at 11 a.m.

On April 18, Westfield Baptist Church will hold it Maundy Thursday Worship at 7 p.m., a service of Tenebrae.

Westfield Baptist’s Easter Sunrise Service is April 21 at 7 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast following the service in fellowship hall. Afterward there will be one combined worship service at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.

At Albion Missionary Baptist, on March 30 The Singing Directors will bring their word in song to the church starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

The WMU at Albion Missionary Baptist Church are getting ready for the Spring Bazaar on April 13. Don’t forget to go.

Rock House Ruritan Club’s Spring Vendor Sale will be April 13.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center is requesting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products.

There is a turkey shoot at Rock House Ruritan Club on Saturday evenings. They start feeding you at 5 p.m. with the shoot starting at 6. The club is located five miles out of Pilot Mountain on N.C. 268 East, beside Double Creek Fire Dept. They do this to help people out in the community. Please tell your friends and family. They will have a shoot every Saturday night weather permitting.

Special prayers for Homer Hicks, Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Ken Moorefield, Robbie Moorefield, Jim Love, Jan Cox, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, Ricky Tucker, L.H. Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Helen Bennett, Sheila Wright and Deborah Tilley Voigt.

Sympathy goes to Sylvia, Carol, Sharon, Tony and Richard, Mr. Ed’s children. Mr. Edward Jessup, 90, of 2511 Frye Road, Westfield, entered into eternal rest at his residence on March 20 after an extended illness. He was born in Stokes County on Dec. 20, 1928, to the late Alvis and Alice Sheff Jessup.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

