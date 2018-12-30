Fire hits Blue Ridge Inn in 1892

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.
Few were awake in Mount Airy at 1:45 a.m. New Year’s morning 1892. The Blue Ridge Inn ballroom, where so many had welcomed the new year a short time before had quieted. Houses were dark. Businesses were shuttered for the night.
Some few folks were just finishing their workday such as Sam Pace at his livery stables on the corner of Main and Virginia streets. Henry Thomas and George Taylor were talking in the space they rented for a barber shop above Merritt’s Hardware Store. John Nutt was outside his home on Moore Avenue talking with J.D. McCollum.
In that moment, the quiet of the night was shattered as Mount Airy resident Sam Lucas raised the alarm.
“FIRE!”
In a world lit and heated by flame, structure fires were all too common and dreaded, especially in a city where buildings are close or built against each other. Mount Airy had no public water works until 1895 and wouldn’t have a fire department till 1904. Every person able to help was expected to respond to that call.
Thomas and Taylor were first on the scene as they ran down the steps of the hardware store that stood about where MAMS Eatery is today. The fire was three doors north in J.V. Mitchell’s General Store on the first floor of the magnificent four-story Blue Ridge Inn. Bales of hay fueled the fire that had burned up from the basement. The store was already clearly a loss and the flames were burning through the ceiling so the men ran into the hotel to wake guests.
By 1:50 a.m. when Richard Nutt rang the town clock’s great iron bell, the inn’s second floor was involved. Tom Fawcett, president of the First National Bank of Mount Airy, and his daughter were among the first to be roused, and they banged on doors as they escaped.
The Yadkin Valley News reported crowds of residents arriving to help. Pace, Jim Harrison, Nutt, and McCollum and others arrived, waking guests in the Mount Airy Hotel just down the block from the Blue Ridge Inn, as well as pulling merchandise, safes and furniture from businesses and fighting the flames as best they could.
The fire burned so intensely it jumped Main Street twice, setting the store fronts of the Joyce Block (the former Memories On Main location to Barney’s Café) which included the offices of the Yadkin Valley News, on fire — though the buildings weren’t destroyed. The fire raged well into the daylight hours. When it was done, everything on the west side of Main Street in that block — the Blue Ridge Inn, the Mount Airy Hotel, six stores and several offices — was gone.
Losses were reported to be about $120,000 which would be $3.3 million in today’s dollars. Only two-thirds was covered by insurance but the owners, generally successful men in the region, all seemed to recover well and reopened in different locations.
All the losses were lamented but the Blue Ridge seems to have been the most devastating blow. With more than 100 rooms and all the modern conveniences of the day, it was a show piece for the city, attracting clientele and attention from across the Carolinas and beyond.
The city had grown from a population of 500 in 1880 to 1,768 in the 1890 census with the coming of the railroad. There was serious concern reported locally and in papers from Charlotte to Wilmington about whether the city could recover and keep its economic momentum.
Shortly after the fire business leaders in the town held a public meeting and formed the Blue Ridge Inn Development Company that included some of the wealthiest men in the region. The building they constructed stood until 1965 and saw the city’s growth continue unabated until the 1960s.
Here’s hoping Mount Airy and each of you has a prosperous and happy new year … and here’s hoping we never ring in a new year like that again.