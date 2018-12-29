Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library this week, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Moondust Lake by Davis Bunn

Consumed by J. R. Ward

Audio, books on CD

Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich

Red War by Vince Flynn

The Witch Elm by Tana French

All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin

The Daisy Children by Sofia Grant

Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber

Kingdom of the Blink by Louise Penny

In the Hurricane’s Eye by Nathaniel Philbrick

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult

Leverage in Death by J.D. Robb

Tony’s WIfe by Adriana Trigiani

Clock Dance by Anne Tyler

Let’s kick off 2019 with a “Noon” Years Eve Party, on Monday, Dec. 31, at noon. Join us for a confetti, bubbles, noisemakers, and song, as we ring in the New Year a little early.

— — —

The library will be closed for the New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Happy New Year, from our staff, to you.

— — —

Did you get a new electronic device for Christmas, and want to learn how to download books from our library, for free? Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 2, anytime between 3-6 p.m., for an e-Book Download demonstration.

— — —

Our annual Young Actors Drama Workshops will be held each Tuesday in January, on the 8th, 15th, 22nd, and the 29th, from 4-5 p.m. The workshops are for kids aged 7-19 years old. We will perform a play on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m.

— — —

Support the work of the library by purchasing a ticket to a murder mystery dessert theatre event, “Murder Most Fowl,” to be presented by The NoneSuch Playmakers, at the library on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available at the front desk. All funds raised at the event go toward other events in 2019.

— — —

Teens and adults are invited to a Creative Writing Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 6pm.

— — —

Let’s play a game of Giant Scrabble. Join us on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11am, to play.

— — —

Come see our Young Actors Workshop students perform their play “Old Winter” on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m.

— — —

Our February Creative Writing Workshop, for teens and adults, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

— — —

Let’s go Back to the 80s. Be at the library on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., for an 80s-themed costume contest, trivia contest, and dance party.

— — —

Ms. Rana leads our preschool storytimes at the Mount Airy Public Library. On Thursday, at 9:30am, join us for our Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months. We meet on Wednesday mornings at 10:30am for 2 & 3 year olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11am for mixed ages.

— — —

We have an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, from 6pm until 8pm. We supply coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but you are welcome to bring your own supplies, if you’d rather. You’ll meet new friends. Come to relax, and be creative.

— — —

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10am at the Mount Airy Public Library. This class is especially good for those with limited mobility issues, such as arthritis.

— — —

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 am. We meet next on Saturday, January 12th. Join us for this free class.

— — —

Those aged 12-19 years old are invited to our teen library club, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, current events, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4pm. The January title is The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier. In February we read The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. In March we will read the book Ettiquette & Espionage by Gail Carrigher.

— — —

The Mount Airy Public Library Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:00. New members are always welcome.