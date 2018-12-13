Submissions to the church calendar should be sent to robertheath@championcarolinas.com before 5 p.m. on Tuesday before the event should appear in the newspaper. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions.

Upcoming Events, Special Service

Friday-Saturday

• Community Baptist Church at 644 Haystack Road will have a drive-through nativity from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be having its Christmas program “Christmas Confusion” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday

• New Life Baptist Church will have a Christmas candlelight service at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the service.

• Beulah United Methodist Church will have its Christmas program at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the program.

• Grace Moravian Church will be having a love feast at 7 p.m.

Dec. 23

• The Community Church will be having its Christmas Play starting at 6 p.m. for question call 336-374-5323.

• Salem United Methodist Church at 2591 Wards Gap Road will have a reading of The Christmas Story followed by a sing-along of Christmas favorites starting at 6 p.m.

• Maple Grove United Methodist Church will be having a Christmas concert at 9:30 a.m.

• Franklin Heights United Methodist Church will be having a Christmas concert at 11 a.m.

Dec. 24

• Grace Moravian Church will be having a love feast service at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ongoing events

• Epworth UMC has a kids club meeting every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Awana Clubs meet at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Classes are available for all school ages. Call the church at 336-789-5395 and leave message for transportation.

• Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, will be having a support group for parents and/or families impacted by toxic stress, family conflict and/or domestic violence. On Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; meetings are held weekly and are free. For more information contact Erika Linares, Circle of Parents coordinator, at 336-386-9144.

• Saint Andrew Lutheran Church provides free meals every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street across from the post office.

• Pilot Peace Alanon Family Group meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

• Granite City Alanon Family Group meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

• White Plains Friends Meeting, Old U.S. 601, will have its weekly Awana program Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 2 through eighth grade. Dinner will be provided. For more information, call the church office and leave a message at 789-1671.

• Marantha will be providing free meals Friday nights at 512 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church has a prayer meeting open to the community on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The primary purpose is to pray for the nation, state, county, churches and pastors.

• King’s Kids will have fun, learning scripture and crafts every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. There will be classes for all ages, children through adults. For more information, call the church at 374-3250.

• Reformers Unanimous Addiction Recovery program weekly sessions at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Anyone with an addiction, stubborn habit or hangup is encouraged to attend. Childcare is provided and refreshments will be served. Meetings will be held every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and there is no charge. For more information, call David McIntyre at 706-949-8451.

• The Pilot View UMC, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, has a fellowship meal every third Sunday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

• The First Baptist Church Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen provides a free hot meal to families and friends in need every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is between Elm and Galloway streets at 714 N. Main St. Parking is available behind First Baptist off Arch Street. The feeding friends dinner is served in the fellowship hall in the building closest to downtown, with signs available to guide visitors.

• The Fountain Food Ministry is open weekly on Thursdays to assist those in need of food from 1 to 4 p.m.. In case of an emergency at any other times, call the church office at 789-0400 for an appointment.

• Bible Study — Love in Action Ministries Community Bible study at the Fountain of Life Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, Mount Airy, every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Call 336-407-4907 for more information.

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Community Meal every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010. Everyone is welcome to the “Church under the Crimson Roof.”

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Soup Kitchen Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010.

• Redemption Gospel Mission, located on Westfield Road at the corner of Reeesmill Road, offers a free lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call Bro. Benny Faw at 429-8712.

• The Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Jones School Road, Mount Airy, will hold a service in the cafeteria of the Jones Family Resource Center at 11 a.m. on the first and the third Sunday of every month. For more information, call Edward McDaniels at 789-3172 or at 710-9742.

• St. Andrew Lutheran Church Truck Ministry provides a free bag supper to those in need each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Mount Airy Post Office. Includes a sandwich, fruit, dessert, boiled egg, bottled water and at times, a cup of hot homemade soup.