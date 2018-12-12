Westfield News

The December snow fall was a big one! Most people are measuring 16½ inches of snowfall in Westfield. It really did look like a Christmas card outside.

We are so thankful for all the men and women who are helping keep Westfield safe during this historic storm.

Yvonne Love, Sylvia Fagg, Linda Gibson, Brenda Blevins and I had lunch at the Pub in the Primland Lodge Friday, Dec. 7. We were celebrating Yvonne’s and Sylvia’s birthdays, plus the Christmas season.

Chief Jonathan Sutphin recognized Matthew Martin as Westfield VFD Firefighter or the Year.

Nancy Speaks presented Dillon Davis with the Ruritan of the Year plaque from Rock House Ruritan Club.

R.J. Bennett was presented The Tom Downing Award by the Rock House Ruritan Club for his outstanding service and dedication to the club and community. R.J. is a charter member for the club that was started 24 years ago. Bob Beeson, chairperson of the Ruritan Foundation, presented him with the award.

The Not Brothers will head the closing year weekend at Hilda’s Place taking over the entire cafe and lounge. This will be Friday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover charge. Members of the band are Strother Bullins, Johnny Dearmin, David George and Jimmy Smith, all from Westfield.

The Westfield Friends Meeting Christmas program will be Saturday at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Bring a snack to share with everyone in the fellowship hall following the program.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center is requesting donations of nonperishable food, toiletries and paper products.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will present a Christmas Play on Sunday. Keep that in mind.

Westfield Baptist Church is having the Children’s Christmas Program Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Goodfellers will be playing at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Goodfellers are Teddy Barncastle on guitar, Hersie McMillan on banjo, Tim Hill on bass, and Ralph McGee on mandolin.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

Special prayers for Midgie Atkins, Barry Hall, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Deborah Tilley Voigt and Dwight Collins.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

