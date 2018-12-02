Bedsauls celebrate 50th anniversary

Submitted photos Juanita and Dixie Bedsault are seen in 1968 when Dixie was serving in the military. - Submitted photos Dixie and Juanita are photographed together in late October of this year. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Dixie and Juanita Bedsaul, of Ararat, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27.

They were honored with an anniversary celebration on Oct. 27 at the Vintage Rose Wedding Estate in Pilot Mountain. Several family members and friends attended the celebration.

They have two children, Rhonda Bedsaul and Dixie Bedsaul III of Ararat; and four grandchildren, Corbin Bedsaul of Pilot Mountain, Whitney Long of Mount Airy, Chase Mullen of Waxhaw, and Vance Bedsaul of Ararat.

They were presented with a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from their children and grandchildren.