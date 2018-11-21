Library plans holiday story walk

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library will be putting a twist on a favorite activity this week as it introduces a holiday version of Story Walk.

The library has sponsored periodic Story Walks over the past two years. The free community program invites families to pick up a map at the library showing a path along which pages of a popular children’s book have been posted. Participants will be able to read the book by following the map, discussing the book’s storyline along the way.

“This was created in Vermont, and it has continued to grow and spread,” said Diane Blakemore, activities coordinator at the library. “We’ve had a good response from ours, so we decided to do one for the winter.”

The book to be featured in Story Walk will be “The Snowman” by Raymond Briggs. The book is the first to be featured that tells its story using no words, only pictures. The absence of writing, Blakemore noted, should promote plenty of opportunity for discussion and family conversation.

Participants will follow a half-mile path through the downtown area, taking advantage of the Key Street crosswalks. The circular route will lead back toward the library, providing a convenient return to cars.

Maps will be located in a box outside the library, providing families access to Story Walk during and after normal library hours.

The classic book tells the story of a boy who makes a snowman on Christmas Eve. The snowman then comes to life, leading the boy on an adventure to the North Pole to meet Santa. The book was later adapted into an animated television special.