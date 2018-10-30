Westfield News

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. At that time you should set your clocks and watches back to 1 a.m., if they don’t do it themselves. For those who go to sleep before midnight, you’ll want to change your clocks Saturday night before turning in.

Novella and Gaylon Adams celebrated 65 years of marriage on Friday, Oct. 26. Happy wedding anniversary to you! Family and friends gave Novella and Gaylon a surprise luncheon on Sunday to honor them. This get-together was at Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain.

The Last Minute Bluegrass Band will be playing at The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy, Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. The band from Westfield is Jon Faries on bass, Derek Freeman on banjo, Eddie Carter providing guitar and vocals, Samuel Faries with mandolin and vocals, Sydney Gillespie on vocals and Austin Simmons with the dobro.

Stay tuned to WPAQ for The Live Drive at Five, Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. The November event features The Goodfellers! The Goodfellers are Teddy Barncastle on guitar, Hersie McMillan on banjo, and Tim Hill on bass and Ralph McGee on mandolin.

There will be a fundraiser for Deborah Tilley Voigt, who is fighting lung cancer. It will feature Port A Pit BBQ chicken plates on Friday, Nov. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain. Drive-through pick up is $10 a plate. Contact Doreen Tilley 336-429-7709 to purchase tickets.

Stokes Soup in a Bowl! The event is Saturday, Nov. 17 at Hanging Rock State Park starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

311 Speedway is a big tourist attraction in Stokes County. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 311 Speedway is holding an event for race fans and also doing an awesome deed for the Kevin Connor family. Kevin Connor was the Highway State Patrolman killed recently. There will be a $5,000 to win FWD/Ucar Event and 311 Speedway staff will be taking up money for the Connor family. Anyone that would like to help with the Connor family event can contact a 311 staff member at 336-413-0744.

Trinity Baptist Church in Westfield will hold Revival Nov. 11-15. Brother Noah Frye will be preaching Sunday morning at 11 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Sunday night. Brother Dean Eaton will be preaching Monday at 7 p.m. Brother Darrell Cox will be preaching Tuesday thru Thursday at 7 p.m. Special singing is as follows. Monday is “By Grace,” Tuesday is “Harrison Ridge,” Wednesday is the “Chad Harrison Family,” and Thursday is “Daughters of Calvary.”

The Rock House Ruritan Club is having a vendor sale Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. They need some more vendors. Call Mary Romine at 336-407-4679 if you would like a vendor table.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

Double Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Chicken Stew is Nov. 3 starting at 5:30 p.m., along with a drawing. First prize is a Ruger .30-06 rifle, second prize is $100 cash, third prize is $50 cash. Winners need not be present. Tickets are $5 each or a book of five for $20. This is our annual fundraiser for the families we adopt to buy the kids’ Christmas presents.

Hacker House is the haunted house located on Hatcher’s Hill — haunted scary fun! The house is open today as well as this weekend Nov. 3-4. Regular season tickets are $20. Opening time is 8 p.m.

It’s Halloween! Jack Nunn and Todd Nunn are having birthdays today. Give Jack a call and wish him a great 75th birthday! 336-326-7642.

Special prayers for Barry Hall, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Dorthy Simmons and Dwight Collins.

Sympathy goes to the Inman family and Terry’s brother, Todd. Terry Dean Inman, age 55, of Westfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, with his wife by his side. Mr. Inman was born on Dec. 19, 1962, in Mount Airy, to the late Nellie “Jo” Palmer and Bobby Dean Inman.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

