Westfield News

October is Fire Prevention Month.

Paul Portch was recently honored with the Tom Downing Fellow Award in appreciation of his unselfish personal efforts in going above and beyond for his community. The Francisco Ruritan Club nominated Portch for his work at the Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is having a vendor sale Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. They need some more vendors. Call Mary Romine at 336-407-4679 if you would like a vendor table.

Sheri and Paul Bradley entertained family and friends Sunday, Oct. 14, to celebrate Carol Warden’s birthday. Carol is Sheri’s mother. Carol wanted country cooking so pintos, corn bread, greens, pork loin as well as cake and ice cream were served with love. Happy birthday, Carol!

Don Romine’s Celebration of Life will be Oct. 20 at Hayworth-Miller in Rural Hall. The visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. and the service is at 2 p.m.

Hacker House is the haunted house located on Hatcher’s Hill — haunted scary fun! The house is open every Friday and Saturday in October and on Wednesday, Oct. 31, as well as the following weekend Nov. 3-4. Regular season tickets are $20. Opening time is 8 p.m.

Asylum on Asbury, a haunted house, will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. That’s located at 1175 Asbury Road, Westfield. Do you dare enter the Asylum on Asbury? If not, you can start eating at 5:30 p.m. Chicken stew with crackers and a drink or a pork chop sandwich with chips and a drink is $6, and a hot dog with chips and a drink is $4. The haunted house is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale inside the house and are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Bring a chair and roast marshmallows by the bonfire! This is hosted by Martin Farms, K-9 Clip & King Cat Softball.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

Double Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Chicken Stew is Nov. 3 starting at 5:30 p.m., along with a drawing. First prize is a Ruger .30-06 rifle, second prize is $100 cash, third prize is $50 cash. Winners need not be present. Tickets are $5 each or a book of five for $20. This is our annual fundraiser for the families we adopt to buy the kids’ Christmas presents.

Homecoming at Brown Mountain Baptist Church is Sunday.

Homecoming at Westfield Baptist Church is Sunday. Also the church’s fall revival is Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. each evening. the guest speaker is Dr. Rick Jackson.

The Lexington BBQ Festival is Oct. 27.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church WMU will have a Fall Bazaar and Chicken Stew Oct. 27. Vendors will open the doors at 10 a.m. Chicken stew will be sold from noon to 3:00pm. Price: $7 a quart or adult meal, kids meal $5.

Special prayers for Barry Hall, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Dorthy Simmons, Dwight Collins, Angie Nunn and Mike Hill.

Sympathy goes to the Gravely family. Sympathy also goes to Richard Collins and Novella Adams, brother and sister of Fronia. Mrs. Fronia Ella Gravely, age 74, of Mount Airy passed away on Sunday, Oct. 7, at Central Continuing Care. She was born on March 20, 1944, to Alva Collins and Maryann Jackson Collins.

Sympathy goes to the Jessup family. Leon “Lynn” George Jessup, 91, of Ramseur, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at his residence. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Sally Collins Jessup.

Most of my readers remember Mama Jennie Simmons, so I have to give you a little family history about Fronia Gravely and Leon Jessup. Alva Collins, Fronia’s Daddy was Mama Jennie’s first cousin. Sally Collins Jessup, Leon’s Mama was Mama Jennie‘s Aunt, making Leon Mama Jennie’s first cousin. I think they are having a reunion in heaven this week!

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.