Westfield News

Tracey, Hanna, Sara and Matt Coker from Richmond Hill, Georgia, spent several days with Janice and Sammy Lawson this past week. Janice and Sammy are Tracey’s parents. Laticia and Mike Humphries, Tracey’s aunt and uncle, had the family for a meal at their home with all the relatives there. Janice also cooked for all the families one evening. Yes, everyone went to Grandma’s house!

Sara found 19 four-leaf clovers and seven five-leaf clovers in Janice and Sammy’s yard one day!

There was a great brother and sister get-together at Coaches in Mount Airy with Tommy and Crystal Lawson and the Coker family.

The Cokers came to North Carolina with two dogs and went home with a third! Miley the dog, was a stray that came to Janice and Sammy’s house and captured Hanna’s heart. Aww, what a great time with family.

Hacker House is the haunted house located on Hatcher’s Hill — haunted scary fun! The house is open every Friday and Saturday in October and on Wednesday, Oct. 31 as well as the following weekend Nov. 3-4. Regular season tickets are $20. Opening time is 8 p.m.

Asylum on Asbury, a haunted house, will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. That’s located at 1175 Asbury Rd., Westfield. Do you dare enter the Asylum on Asbury? If not, you can start eating at 5:30 p.m. Chicken stew with crackers and a drink or a pork chop sandwich with chips and a drink is $6, and a hot dog with chips and a drink is $4. The haunted house is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale inside the house and are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Bring a chair and roast marshmallows by the bonfire! This is hosted by Martin Farms, K-9 Clip & King Cat Softball.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

Double Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Chicken Stew is Nov. 3 starting at 5:30 p.m., along with a drawing. First prize is a Ruger 30/06, second prize is $100 cash, third prize is $50 cash. Winners need not be present. Tickets are $5 each or a book of five for $20. This is our annual fundraiser for the families we adopt to buy the kids’ Christmas presents.

Homecoming at Brown Mountain Baptist Church is Oct. 21.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church WMU will have a Fall Bazaar and Chicken Stew October 27th. Vendors will open the doors at 10:00am. Chicken stew will be sold from noon to 3:00pm. Price: $7 a quart or adult meal, kids meal $5.

Homecoming at Westfield Friends Meeting is Oct. 14.

Homecoming at Westfield Baptist Church is Oct. 21. Also the church’s fall revival is Sunday, Oct. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. each evening. the guest speaker is Dr. Rick Jackson.

Special prayers for Barry Hall, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Dorthy Simmons, Dwight Collins, Angie Nunn and Mike Hill.

Sympathy goes to Mike’s wife, Sue and their children. Sympathy also goes to Mike’s parents, Jack and Nancy and their family. Mr. Michael Harold “Mike” Palmer, 51, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 10, 1967, in Surry County, the son of Jack and Nancy Palmer.

Sympathy goes to the Gravely family and to Novella Adams. Mrs. Fronia Gravely went home to be with Jesus Sunday, Oct. 7. Fronia Gravely’s funeral will be Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Albion Baptist Church.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

