Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Tuesday

SAC October Classes Begin. Three different classes will take place on four consecutive Tuesdays.

Beginning Acting, ages 6 and up, Andy Griffith Playhouse; 4-5 p.m.; $30.

Kids Art, ages 4-8, Photo Gallery; 4-5 p.m.; $30.

Painting, ages 12 and up, Photo Gallery; 5:30-7 p.m.; $30.

Surry County Basket Makers, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Members of the Basket Makers meet the second Tuesday of each month to craft beautiful handmade baskets. Each meeting has a different instructor and topic, so material fees vary. New members are always welcome! Contact Deborah Wagoner at (336) 374-6530 for information or to register.

Wednesday

October classes each Wednesday for four consecutive weeks.

Advanced Kids Art, ages 9-12, Photo Gallery; 4-5 p.m.; $30.

Youth One Acts, ages 10 and up, Andy Griffith Playhouse; 4-5 p.m.; $30.

Thursday

“Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” presented by Branson’s Ozark Jubilee, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 7 p.m., $30-$33. Direct from Branson, Missouri. The all-star cast of the Jubilee will be performing the music of the great stars of the Grand Ole Opry.

Saturday

Craig Southern & Phoenixx, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m., Free

Movies this week:

RBG (PG), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Sunday, October 7, at 4:00 & 7:00 p.m.; Monday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 10, at 4:00 & 7:00 p.m. Documentary exploring the exceptional life and career of U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has developed a legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

Ongoing Programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.

Tickets Now on Sale

Wayne and Margaret Martin with John Beam, Friday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Historic Earle Theatre; $10. Soul-satisfying fiddle tunes, harmony singing, and country blues from the golden age of American music.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Historic Earle Theatre; $40/$35/$25. Michael Cleveland is a 10-time IBMA fiddler performer of the year; the band is a 5-time IBMA instrumental group of the year – you don’t want to miss this hard-driving bluegrass band!

