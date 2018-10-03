Westfield News

• Philip Michael Stone, son of Thaddeus Stone and grandson of Penny Joyce Stone, arrived in the USA on Sept. 5. This was his first visit to the U.S. in several years.

Philip and his Dad have spent time hiking at Pilot Mountain State Park and exploring other sightseeing opportunities while in NC. Philip, Thad and Penny visited family on Friday, Sept. 14. This included visiting Uncle Michael Joyce, Uncle Harold Joyce, Aunt Katie Wooten, Aunt Norma Lawson, Aunt LaWanda Jessup and Aunt Sue Robertson.

While in N.C. Philip got to experienced Hurricane Florence. On his way north Phillip made a stop in Ruther Glen, Virginia, to visit his Aunt Cathy and Uncle Reggie Watkins. Philip began his journey back to his home in Ashdod, Israel, on Sept. 26.

• U.S. Marine, Dalton Sawyers left for Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Andy Sawyers, and his grandparents are Harold and Jan Sawyers, all of Westfield.

• Hacker House — It’s The Haunted House located on Hatcher’s Hill. Haunted Scary Fun! The house will be open every Friday and Saturday, starting this weekend through Halloween and into the following weekend Nov. 3-4. Regular season tickets are $20. Opening time is 8 p.m.

• Asylum on Asbury, a haunted house, will be Saturday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. That’s located at 1175 Asbury Road, Westfield. Chicken stew or pork chop sandwich and chips will be $6 with a drink, hot dogs, chips and drink $4. Desserts will also be available to purchase. The haunted house will open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Tickets to go inside the house are $4 adults and $2 children. Bring a chair and roast marshmallows by the bonfire. This is hosted by Martin Farms, K-9 Clip & King Cat Softball.

Food proceeds go to King Cat Softball Team, and Haunted House proceeds go to Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

• The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 pm with the shooting starting at 6 pm.

• The Annual Francisco School Reunion covered dish luncheon will be held on 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Francisco Volunteer Fire Station. The community building will be open at 11:30 a.m. for all students of Francisco School. We would love to see you and your family. We want to hear your stories and to see any Francisco School memorabilia that you might like to share.

• Old Fashioned Day will be Sunday at Trinity Baptist Church in Westfield. A covered dish meal after the service. Everyone welcome.

• Woodville Baptist Church will be having its 105th Homecoming Sunday with dinner following the service. Please bring a covered dish.

• The annual Autumn Leaves Festival is in Mount Airy starting Oct. 13.

• Revival at Woodville Baptist Church will be October 14-17, starting at 7 p.m. each night.

• Homecoming at Brown Mountain Baptist Church is Oct. 21.

• Brown Mountain Baptist Church WMU will have a Fall Bazaar and Chicken Stew Oct. 27.

• Double Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Chicken Stew is Nov. 3 starting at 5:30 p.m., along with a drawing. First prize is a Ruger 30/06, second prize is $100 cash, third prize is $50 cash. Winners need not be present. Tickets are $5 each or a book of five for $20. This is our annual fundraiser for the families we adopt to buy the kids’ Christmas presents.

• Special prayers for Barry Hall, LH Manuel, Bobby Smith, Gerry Ann Smith, Elizabeth Joyce, Hallie Hall, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely, Lolene Vaden, Trevella Collins, Dorthy Simmons, Dwight Collins and Mike Hill.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

