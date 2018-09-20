Submissions to the church calendar should be sent to robertheath@championcarolinas.com before 5 p.m. on Tuesday before the event should appear in the newspaper. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions.

Upcoming Events, Special Service

Today and Saturday

• Wards Gap Church will be having its annual fall harvest sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be food and yard sale items available. Proceeds will go towards Wards Gap Church.

Saturday

• Dobson United Methodist Church will be having a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Mountain View Baptist Church will be having a benefit breakfast and bake sale in the fellowship hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.There will be biscuits, gravy, sausage, baked apples, coffee and juice all for donations only. Proceeds will be to assist Cristine Lowe with medical expenses.

• Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 123 Mount Carmel Church Road, will be having its inasmuch mission day from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. There will be children and adult clothing for free as well as a hot dog lunch and free bibles.

Sunday

• Beulah United Methodist Church will be having their annual homecoming starting at 11 a.m. with guest music by The Marshall Brothers. A fellowship meal will be held after the service.

• Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road in Mount Airy, will be having a blood drive from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. For more information call Jessica Simandle (336) 401-2667.

Sunday to Wednesday

• Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church will have Rev. W.A. Mills Jr. from Oklahoma preaching revival. For more info please call 336-325-9667.

Sunday to Oct. 4

• Grace Moravian Church will be taking orders for their chicken pie and baked spaghetti sale. For more information or to order please call 336-786-5627.

Thursday

• Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. Rickey Rogers, pastor of Mount Ararat Pentecostal Holiness Church, will both speak and sing.

Sept. 29

• Turkey Ford Baptist Church will sponsor and host a youth rally beginning at 5:30 p.m. All youth are welcome to attend. Blake Flinchum is the youth speaker. A praise band will be present. For more details and to RSVP contact Susie Cockerham at 336-374-2620.

• Flat Rock Baptist Church will be having a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. All proceeds will benefit local youth projects.

• Hunter’s Chapel Assembly will be having bingo for their youth group in the Ararat Ruritan Building. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Hot dogs and ground steaks will be sold. All proceeds will go to the EPIC youth group’s trip to the Ark Experience and Creation Museum.

• St. Michael Poplar Springs Church will be having its annual wing & a prayer 5K race and kid’s fun run (1/2 mile). The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) and kid’s fun run starts at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25/person for 5K and $5/person for kid’s fun run. Proceeds go to support St. Michael’s Missions work camp, Jamaica, and habitat for humanity. People can register online at www.active.com or contact the church for more information at 410-489-7667.

• Franklin Heights United Methodist Church will be having their annual yard sale and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go towards the church budget.

Sept. 30

• Albion Missionary Baptist Church will be having their fall revival starting with different speakers each night.

• Dover Baptist Church will be having their fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. featuring “Rich in Tradition” a bluegrass and gospel group. (This event has been cancelled).

• Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Airy will be having a music event with Mountain Highway at 6 p.m. Please call Arnold Griffith at 336-789-1517 for more information or directions.

Sept. 30 – Oct. 3

• Albion Missionary Baptist Church will be having their fall revival at 7 p.m. with different speakers each night.

Oct. 6

• Willis Gap Community Center at 144 the hollow road, will be having a big country breakfast event. With foods such as country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, home made biscuits and gravy, apples and much more. Donations will go to repair and remodel the building.

• Level Cross United Methodist Church at 4080 siloam road, will be having their 41st annual harvest sale and bbq supper. There will also be a yard sale and silent auction.

Oct. 7-10

• Shelton Church of the Brethren at 1065 Quaker Road, will be having their fall revival at 7 p.m. nightly with special guest speakers and singers each night.

Oct. 20

• Family Fellowship Chapel will be having a night of music with special guests The Dugger Family at 7 p.m.

• Calvary Assembly of God will be having a boot camp for Christ from 4 to 8 p.m. for ages 10-15. Bring an outdoor chair and picnic lunch there will be games, competitions, and more. Please pre-register at the church any Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday between 2 and 5 p.m.

Ongoing events

• Epworth UMC has a kids club meeting every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. each Thursday in September. The first speaker will be Rev. Jake Penley, retired after 56 years as a Quaker minister, most recently at White Plains Friends Meeting. David Goinswill provide special music and his powerful testimony.

• Early worship service has begun Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Penn Street across from entrance to the hospital.

• Awana Clubs meet at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Classes are available for all school ages. Call the church at 336-789-5395 and leave message for transportation.

• Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, will be having a support group for parents and/or families impacted by toxic stress, family conflict and/or domestic violence. On Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; meetings are held weekly and are free. For more information Contact: Erika Linares, Circle of Parents coordinator, at 336-386-9144.

• Saint Andrew Lutheran Church provides free meals every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street across from the post office.

• Pilot Peace Alanon Family Group meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

• Granite City Alanon Family Group meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

• White Plains Friends Meeting, Old U.S. 601, will have its weekly Awana program Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 2 through eighth grade. Dinner will be provided. For more information, call the church office and leave a message at789-1671.

• Marantha will be providing free meals Friday nights at 512 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church has a prayer meeting open to the community on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.The primary purpose is to pray for the nation, state, county, churches and pastors.

• Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, is hosting free English classes on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Childcare is provided during the class. For more information, call 789-2057 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon or emaildanbhn@gmail.com.

• Compassion Circle Outreach Ministry, a circle of friends offering love, hope, faithful-spiritual guidance from a Christian outlook, has meetings the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, 214 Jones SchoolRoad, Mount Airy. For more information, call 336-406-5540. This group is sponsored by Caring Citizens of the Community.

• King’s Kids will have fun, learning scripture and crafts every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. There will be classes for all ages, children through adults. For more information, call the church at 374-3250.

• Reformers Unanimous Addiction Recovery program weekly sessions at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., MountAiry. Anyone with an addiction, stubborn habit or hangup is encouraged to attend. Childcare is provided and refreshments will be served. Meetings will be held every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and there is no charge. For more information, call DavidMcIntyre at 706-949-8451.

• The Pilot View UMC, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, has a Bible meeting every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• The Pilot View UMC, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, has a fellowship meal every third Sunday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

• The First Baptist Church Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen provides a free hot meal to families and friends in need every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is between Elm and Galloway streets at 714 N. Main St. Parking is available behind First Baptist off Arch Street. The feeding friends dinner is served in the fellowship hall in the building closest to downtown, with signs available to guide visitors.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:15 p.m. radio station 880 am will have radio ministry with Pastor Danny Poindexter from the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

• The Fountain Food Ministry hours have changed. Families in need of clothing or food may come every Thursday from 1 to 3p.m. The ministry will be open weekly on Thursdays to assist those in need of food. In case of an emergency at any other times, call the church office at 789-0400 for an appointment.

• Bible Study — Love in Action Ministries Community Bible study at the Fountain of Life Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, MountAiry, every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. in the Fountain of Life Family Resource Center with Pastor George Hiett. Call 336-407-4907 for more information.

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Community Meal every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010. Everyone is welcome to the “Church under the Crimson Roof.”

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Soup Kitchen Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010.

• Redemption Gospel Mission, located on Westfield Road at the corner of Reeesmill Road, offers a free lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. Services are given at 11 a.m. on Sundays, 5 p.m. on Sundays, and at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Sunday School Services are given at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, call Bro. Benny Faw at 429-8712.

• The Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Jones School Road, Mount Airy, will hold a service in the cafeteria of the Jones Family Resource Center at 11 a.m. on the first and the third Sunday of every month. For more information, call EdwardMcDaniels at 789-3172 or at 710-9742 (cell).

• St. Andrew Lutheran Church Truck Ministry provides a free bag supper to those in need each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Mount Airy Post Office. Includes a sandwich, fruit, dessert, boiled egg, bottled water and at times,a cup of hot homemade soup.