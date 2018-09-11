Pilot Mountain class of ‘55 has reunion

Submitted photo At Pilot Mountain High School’s Class of ‘55 reunion are, front row from left, Margaret Ann Reid, teacher Ms. Audrey Kirby, Camille Gordon Flippin, Julia Simmons Peele, Mildred O’Neil Adams; second row, Claudine Wall Payne, Mondell Bryant, Gray Peele, Ray Von Cook, Elaine Hill Harbour; third row, Kenneth Flippin, Ray Overby, and Dr. Roger Jackson. Not pictured are Sara Chilton Stone and Ralph Gwyn. -

The 1955 graduating class of Pilot Mountain High School held its 63rd class reunion on Aug. 11 at Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain.

Fourteen members and eight guests were present for the occasion. Out of the 43 original class members, 15 are deceased: Dr. John Wayne Nixon, Bonnie Midkiff Wall, Betty Chilton Jessup, Carol Jessup Campbell, Betty Bell Lynch, Faye Arrington Sechrist, Glenda Stone, Earl Jones, Jean Jessup Coakley, Barbara Francis Simmons, Rex Flinchum, Ed East, Robert Chilton, Virginia Adams McCraw and Gail Parker Johnson.

Dr. Roger Jackson welcomed the group. After comments from Ray Von Cook, including a moment of silence for the deceased members, the group enjoyed a delicious meal. During the afternoon, members and guests reminisced and enjoyed hearing stories of their past school days.

Most of the class members started in the first grade and continued through 12 grades together, creating a close relationship. The group was delighted to have Audrey Kirby, one of their former teachers, to join them. Dr. Roger Jackson, Ray Von Cook and Elaine Hill Harbour organized the event. A good time was had by all and the group agreed they should continue to plan another reunion next year.

