Submissions to the church calendar should be sent to [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Tuesday before the event should appear in the newspaper. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions.

Upcoming Events, Special Service

Sept. 8

• The Good Times Drama Club and Surry Animal Rescue will be presenting Murder Mystery titled “Alibis” at Central United Methodist Church. Tickets will be $20 each with only 100 dinner tickets available, tickets for the show only are $10 each and will be available at the door. For more information please call 336-710-5682.

• Flat Top Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Trust will be having a community appreciation celebration at Old Beulah School Cafeteria starting at 4 p.m. Bring a covered dish if you can everything else will be provided. An auction will follow the meal.

Sept. 9

• Salem Fork Christian Church, at 2245 White Dirt Road, Dobson, will be having a blood drive from 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information call Edna Wilmoth (336) 366-2031.

• First Samuel Grove P.P. Baptist Church will be having its annual men’s day service starting at 3 p.m. with Rev. Walter Jarvis, associate pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Sept. 9-14

• Shining Light Baptist Church will be having revival starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be special singing each evening.

Sept. 12

• Epworth UMC will be having a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

• Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Posey Simmons, associate pastor at Freedom Holiness Church in Elkin. Travis Watts will provide special music.

Sept. 14-15

• Mountain View Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold its annual youth yard sale at the church parsonage located at 38 Hatchers Chapel Road in Claudville, Viginia. The event will start at 7 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Baked goods and hot dogs will be available. For more info, please call Ann Martin at 336-673-3074.

Sept. 15

• Mountain View Baptist Church will be having a benefit breakfast and bake sale in the fellowship hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be sausage, baked apples, coffee and juice all for donations only. Proceeds will be to assist Cristine Lowe with medical expenses.

• Oak Grove United Methodist Church will be having its annual yard sale starting at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be available.

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 South Main St., will be having its “Shine the Light” Christian cultural awakening event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a free event, and lunch will be provided for attendees.

Sept. 16

• Indian Grove Baptist Church will be hosting the Arrington family reunion starting at 1 p.m.

• Epworth UMC will be having a homecoming starting at 11 a.m. with Joe Kossan the former pastor delivering the message.

Sept. 16-21

• Mount Airy Tent Crusade for Christ will be having an event starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night and 7 p.m. Monday – Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Sept. 20

• Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Linda G. Anderson. Special music will be provided by Tommy and Ellie Corns.

Sept. 22

• Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 123 Mount Carmel Church Road, will be having its inasmuch mission day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be children and adult clothing for free as well as a hot dog lunch and free bibles.

Sept. 23

• Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road in Mount Airy, will be having a blood drive from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. For more information call Jessica Simandle (336) 401-2667.

Sept. 29

• St. Michael Poplar Springs Church will be having its Annual Wing & A Prayer 5K Race and Kid’s Fun Run (1/2 mile). The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) and Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25/person for 5K and $5/person for Kid’s Fun Run. Proceeds go to support St. Michael’s Missions Work Camp, Jamaica, and Habitat for Humanity. People can register online at www.active.com or contact the church for more information at 410-489-7667.

Ongoing events

• Epworth UMC has a kids club meeting every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. each Thursday in September. The first speaker will be Rev. Jake Penley, retired after 56 years as a Quaker minister, most recently at White Plains Friends Meeting. David Goins will provide special music and his powerful testimony.

• Early worship service has begun Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Penn Street across from entrance to the hospital.

• Awana Clubs meet at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Classes are available for all school ages. Call the church at 336-789-5395 and leave message for transportation.

• Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, will be having a support group for parents and/or families impacted by toxic stress, family conflict and/or domestic violence. On Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; meetings are held weekly and are free. For more information Contact: Erika Linares, Circle of Parents coordinator, at 336-386-9144.

• Saint Andrew Lutheran Church provides free meals every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street across from the post office.

• Pilot Peace Alanon Family Group meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

• Granite City Alanon Family Group meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

• White Plains Friends Meeting, Old U.S. 601, will have its weekly Awana program Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 2 through eighth grade. Dinner will be provided. For more information, call the church office and leave a message at 789-1671.

• Marantha will be providing free meals Friday nights at 512 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church has a prayer meeting open to the community on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The primary purpose is to pray for the nation, state, county, churches and pastors.

• Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, is hosting free English classes on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare is provided during the class. For more information, call 789-2057 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon or email [email protected]

• Compassion Circle Outreach Ministry, a circle of friends offering love, hope, faithful-spiritual guidance from a Christian outlook, has meetings the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, 214 Jones School Road, Mount Airy. For more information, call 336-406-5540. This group is sponsored by Caring Citizens of the Community.

• King’s Kids will have fun, learning scripture and crafts every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. There will be classes for all ages, children through adults. For more information, call the church at 374-3250.

• Reformers Unanimous Addiction Recovery program weekly sessions at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Anyone with an addiction, stubborn habit or hangup is encouraged to attend. Childcare is provided and refreshments will be served. Meetings will be held every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and there is no charge. For more information, call David McIntyre at 706-949-8451.

• The Pilot View UMC, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, has a Bible meeting every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• The Pilot View UMC, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, has a fellowship meal every third Sunday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

• The First Baptist Church Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen provides a free hot meal to families and friends in need every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is between Elm and Galloway streets at 714 N. Main St. Parking is available behind First Baptist off Arch Street. The feeding friends dinner is served in the fellowship hall in the building closest to downtown, with signs available to guide visitors.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:15 p.m. radio station 880 am will have radio ministry with Pastor Danny Poindexter from the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

• The Fountain Food Ministry hours have changed. Families in need of clothing or food may come every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. The ministry will be open weekly on Thursdays to assist those in need of food. In case of an emergency at any other times, call the church office at 789-0400 for an appointment.

• Bible Study — Love in Action Ministries Community Bible study at the Fountain of Life Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, Mount Airy, every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. in the Fountain of Life Family Resource Center with Pastor George Hiett. Call 336-407-4907 for more information.

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Community Meal every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010. Everyone is welcome to the “Church under the Crimson Roof.”

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Soup Kitchen Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010.

• Redemption Gospel Mission, located on Westfield Road at the corner of Reeesmill Road, offers a free lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. Services are given at 11 a.m. on Sundays, 5 p.m. on Sundays, and at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Sunday School Services are given at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, call Bro. Benny Faw at 429-8712.

• The Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Jones School Road, Mount Airy, will hold a service in the cafeteria of the Jones Family Resource Center at 11 a.m. on the first and the third Sunday of every month. For more information, call Edward McDaniels at 789-3172 or at 710-9742 (cell).

• St. Andrew Lutheran Church Truck Ministry provides a free bag supper to those in need each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Mount Airy Post Office. Includes a sandwich, fruit, dessert, boiled egg, bottled water and at times, a cup of hot homemade soup.