Westfield News

Memorial Day is Monday, and the day is designed to honor the U.S. military veterans that have died in the line of duty. The wearing of poppies in honor of America’s war dead is traditionally done on Memorial Day.

Tim Hutchens you’re not only nifty at 50 — you’re spiffy and a half-century old! Happy 50th birthday from your wife, Sherri. Tim, Sherri and their family celebrated his birthday this past Saturday night.

Tim and Sherri Hutchens will be spending their 30th wedding anniversary camping on May 27. Thirty isn’t just a number. It’s good times and tough stuff and forever memories. Congratulations!

VFW Auxiliary 9436 and President of the Auxiliary, Margie Nicole, invites you to Family Freedom Festival May 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Post, 142 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain.

Food starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes a free hot dog and drink to each visitor. The fun will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite patriotic costume (youth and adults), prizes will be given for the best costume at 11:30. Also offered will be corn hole, a bouncy house, a rock painting booth — paint a rock to hide in town — free children’s fingerprinting by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and hospice and lifeline booths.

Please join us for a spaghetti supper, silent auction and raffle event for Dillon Priddy. He is a kindergarten student at Sandy Ridge Elementary who has been recently diagnosed with leukemia. The event will be held in the cafeteria at Sandy Ridge Elementary on Saturday, May 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to Dillon Priddy. For more information or to donate contact Tessa Joyce at (336) 413-6686.

Rock House Ruritan Club is hosting a Community Yard Sale. Rent a table or two and sell items you don’t need. Cost: one table $15, two tables $25. Come on out and see what treasures you can find on June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve table(s) call Mary Romine 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks 336-351-4110.

There will be a Rust and Dust Show at Horne Creek Farm on Saturday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church is hosting a blood drive June 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Plan to give.

Special prayers for Gary Jo Simmons, Ruby Beasley, Calvin Love, Gerry Ann Smith, Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely and Jorge Comptis.

Pat, David’s wife, Carol and Gray, David’s parents and Sheila and Larry Poindexter, David’s sister and brother-in-law. Jesse David Bottoms, age 55, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018. He was born in Forsyth County on April 15, 1963.

Sympathy goes to the Moser family and to Martha Moorefield. Russell Eugene Moser, age 67, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2018, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born on August 20, 1950 to the late Willie Eugene Moser and Ethel Marie Nelson Moser.

Sympathy goes to Carol White Shepherd and family. “Lamar” Shepherd, 71, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sympathy goes to Maxine, Keith, Nathan, Annette and all the family. Lewis Hobert Wood, 89 of Danbury, passed away peacefully Thursday night, May 17, 2018 after a short-term illness.

