Wildflower expert talks in city

On April 5, the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club was visited by Don Smith from Raleigh with the NC Department of Transportation (NC DOT) Roadside Environmental Unit. He presented a program titled “Wildflowers on the NC Roadside.”

Club members were informed that North Carolina has the nation’s second largest maintained road system behind Texas. The NC Wildflower Program began in 1985. The purchase of personalized license plates assists with the funding of this highway beautification effort.

Wildflowers bordering the North Carolina roadsides consist of a mix of one-third each of annuals, perennials and natives. Along our Surry County roads there is evidence of pollinator plantings by the NCDOT of sunflowers and milkweed for bees, butterflies, wasps and flies.

The benefits of the NC Wildflower Program include food sustainability, tourism and economic development. Smith gave each of the Mountain View Gardeners a pack of Wildflower Mix to plant in order to enhance more wildflower gardening endeavors in the local community.

Pictured from left, bottom row are Marie Simmons, Jenny Cooke and Mary Higgs; back row, Don Smith, Betty Wright, Janet Dorsett, Judy Kirkman, Joy Barlow, Barbara Oliver, Brenda Edwards and Peggy Rees. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_April-2018-meeting.jpeg Pictured from left, bottom row are Marie Simmons, Jenny Cooke and Mary Higgs; back row, Don Smith, Betty Wright, Janet Dorsett, Judy Kirkman, Joy Barlow, Barbara Oliver, Brenda Edwards and Peggy Rees.