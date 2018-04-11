Westfield News

• Lloyd and Jennie Joyce’s children got together for another weekend. That makes 40 years straight. Just the girls this time, and the girls are: Pansy J. Stone, Lynda Sue J. Robertson, Katie J. Wooten, Lawanda J. Jessup, Norma J. Lawson and Cathy J. Watkins.

We had the best time shopping, going to 13 Bones for a good meal and breakfast at Cracker Barrel. You could not beat the weather because the biggest snowflakes you ever saw fell while we were out. Love my family. They’re the best!

• Congratulations to Mrs. Judy Dearborn for being selected as our Nancy Reynolds Elementary 2018 Teacher of the Year!

• A very sweet person in Westfield wants me to help with a feeling of grief:

Dear Sweet and Precious “Little Black and White Dog”

I never knew your name, nor spoke to you when you would pass my house. That part of my heart was closed. I am writing this to honor you. Years went by and then I began leaving you water. You looked at me with the saddest eyes. That was when I began to buy you treats. Your little tail would swish back and forth. You were happy! You touched my heart. You have been sick for a long time. I prayed the Lord would cure you. When you came to my house and did not get up, my heart was dying. You had taught me to love you unconditionally. I got down on my knees and cried once again for the Lord to heal you. You were not mine but I loved you anyway. I will always honor you and your memory. My sweet and precious little black and white dog. You were loved. There is no sadness because you breathe the wonderful smell of Heaven. I so miss you.

Anonymous

• The Rock House Ruritan Vendors Sale will be Saturday in Pinnacle. Put that on your calendar. It needs four more vendors.

Those scheduled to be there include Sams Snack Shack from Westfield making mini donuts; Roy and Regina and Samatha King; Scentsy, Christine Reynolds; Perfectly Posh by Lee Villers; Mary Kay by Cindy Gray; Custom Embroidery and Embroidered greeting cards by Marian Nunn; Fern Ridge Handmade Goat Milk Soap etc. by Fran Benson; Paparazzi Jewelry by Samantha Steele; LuLa Rue by Amber Lawson; Rock House Ruritan Club knives, cards, and bake goods.

If you have anything different to sell and would like to rent a table please contact Mary Romine at 336 407 4679. We would like to have a Lip Sense vendor.

• The Women’s Conference — Daughter of the King will be a one-day conference on April 28 at Westfield Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for a day of worship, guest speaker, lunch and creative learning sessions. Reserve your spot by April 15. Registration forms online.

• Alumni from Nancy Reynolds met at Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain on April 7. More than 60 people came from several graduating classes and undergraduate classes. Martha Brown and Rebecca Taylor did a great job getting the reunion together. Next year the reunion will be on April 6. Graduates from the twelfth-grade classes and the eighth-grade classes are welcome to attend. If you want your name on call list for next year, call Martha Brown – 336-994-2322.

• Special prayers for Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely, and Jorge Comptis.

• Sympathy goes to Linda, Rodney, Courtney, Sam, Nora and Pete.

• Mr. Rodney “Ray” King, Sr., age 82, of Westfield, passed away at his home, April 4, 2018. He was born on July 22, 1935, in Stokes County, to the late Elmer Ray King and Rachel Simmons King.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

