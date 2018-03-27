Westfield News

April is starting off with Easter and April Fool’s Day this year. This is the first time Easter has fallen on April Fool’s Day since 1956. Since 1900, it has only happened four times: 1923, 1934, 1945 and 1956. The next time this is set to occur is 2029.

While you are celebrating Easter, please don’t pull a prank on someone (the preacher) at church on the holiest day of the year.

It snowed in Westfield! Twice this past week.

Todd and Boomer Nunn arrived in North Carolina on March 17 from Phoenix, Arizona, to enjoy the weather, the food, the land and the people. Todd gave Boomer a tour of the Outer Banks. Kitty Hawk, Hatteras and Roanoke Island were places they visited. Todd and Boomer made it to Pilot Mountain to see family on March 20. The snow on Wednesday was a little added bonus to their vacation in North Carolina

The reunion for all Nancy Reynolds alumni will be at noon, April 7, at the Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain. If you would like to attend, please contact Martha Brown (336-994-2322) or Rebecca Taylor (336-351-2244). Price is $15 per person. Those taking reservations must have the money by today. I look forward to seeing everyone on April 7.

Rock House Ruritan Club is holding a turkey shoot every Saturday night until the end of March, weather permitting. They open at 5 p.m. and start shooting at 6 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club also rents the club’s building out. Call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-6551 for more information.

The Rock House Ruritan Vendors Sale will be April 14. Put that on your calendar. It needs four more vendors.

The Jomeokee Marketplace Spring 2018 event is Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at Jomeokee Park in Pinnacle. For sale: antiques, vintage, homemade, boutique, food, and the like.

On Saturday, April 21 there will be a walk and zumba demonstration for autism at Riverside Park in Mount Airy, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The walk and zumba will begin right after kickoff and special singing at 9 a.m. Brown Mountain Baptist Church is trying to get 20 or more shirts sold to get Andrew Light’s name on the shirt. Would you like to buy a shirt for $15 to help?

Call Jennifer Wright (cell 336-703-7913) to give the size shirt you would like and for more information.

Westfield Baptist Church will have its Sunrise Service and Breakfast on April 1 starting at 7 a.m.

There will be a a Seder Service with Nolan Lawson as guest speaker on Good Friday, March 30, at Brown Mountain Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

There will be an Easter Sunrise Service Sunday, April 1, at 7 a.m. at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. The regular church service will be at 11 a.m.

You are invited to Sunrise Service at Trinity Baptist Church in Westfield at 7 a.m. on April 1. They will have a country breakfast in the fellowship hall after the service.

Trinity Baptist Church is holding Revival April 2-5 with the Brent Rochester family every night at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcomed.

North Stokes High School will be holding a Farmer Appreciation Day on April 5.

The Women’s Conference — Daughter of the King will be a one-day conference on April 28 at Westfield Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for a day of worship, guest speaker, lunch and creative learning sessions. Reserve your spot by April 15. Registration forms online.

Hallie Hall is suppose to come home this week from Village Care. Pray that she does get home and to feeling better.

Special prayers for Ray King, Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely and Jorge Comptis.

Sympathy goes to the Roberts family.

Mr. Jack Leo Roberts, “Papa Jack,” passed away Friday, March 23, at age 88. He was born August 29, 1929, in Stokes County to the late Nathaniel Abraham Roberts and Myrtha Elizabeth Cox Roberts.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

