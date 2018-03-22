Submissions to the church calendar should be sent to robertheath@championcarolinas.com before 5 p.m. on Tuesday before the event should appear in the newspaper. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions.

Upcoming Events, Special Service

Through Mar. 28

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association will be sponsoring the 2018 Lenten Services this year. Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be the host church for this year’s events, with weekly each Wednesday through March 28. Services will begin at noon and end 12:30 p.m. with a meal to be provided in the Church Fellowship Hall. The service format from previous years will continue with a different pastor speaking at each of the services. The speakers include Father Larry Heiney of Holy Angels Catholic Church on March 28h.

March 23

• Copeland Baptist Church 169 Stony Knoll Road in Dobson will be having a free movie night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie will be Wonder with a PG rating. Free Popcorn and drinks.

March 24

• Shelton Church of the Brethren, 1065 Quaker Road, Mount Airy, is sponsoring a Sausage and Pancake Supper from 4 – 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to The Children’s Center of Surry, Inc. Donations Only. Take-Out available.

• Double Creek Church of Christ, 374 Double Creek Road, Dobson, NC will be having its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Fun for the entire family. They will have Easter Egg Hunts for ages 0-3, 3-7, and 7-11. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved inside. For more information, please contact Pastor Michael Bigelow at 336-374-4080.

• Salem Baptist Church at 430 Rockford Road in Dobson will be having an Auction and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking will be free. Food will be available and all procceds go to student scholarship funds.

• Children’s Easter Party at Whitaker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 751 Whitaker Chapel Road, Pilot Mountain from 2 to 4 p.m. for toddlers through fourth grade. There will be an Easter story, food, and Easter movie, along with a special appearance of the Easter Bunny — bring your cameras to take pictures. All activities will be indoors. For more information call 336-351-4320 or 336-374-7377.

March 25

• Slate Mountain Baptist Church will hold a Blood Drive at the Fellowship Building, 3621 East Pine St., MountAiry, from 1 until 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 336-429-2687 or 336-816-2211.

March 29 – 30

• First Church of the Brethren at 1621 Welch Rd., Mount Airy, on the 29th will be having a Love Feast and Communion at 7 p.m. and on the 30th will be having Good Friday Tenebrae Service 7:30 pm both will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the church.

March 30

• Second Chance Church will be having a Port-A-Pit Chicken building fund raiser beside of Dollar General in Fairview at 11 a.m. The price will be $10 (includes chicken, cream potatos, green beans, roll, dessert, and drink. There will also be an outside flea market.

March 31

• Dover Baptist Church will be having an Easter Egg Hunt from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

April 1

• First Church of the Brethren at 1621 Welch Rd., Mount Airy will be having a Sunrise Service at Riverside Park at 7 a.m. with Community Breakfast following at the church Fellowship Hall For questions please call 276-755-1197.

• Double Creek Church of Christ, 374 Double Creek Road, Dobson, NC will be having its annual Easter Celebration. The Sunrise Service will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a Fellowship Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Our special Easter Worship will start at 8:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Pastor Michael Bigelow at 336-374-4080.

• Dover Baptist Church will be having an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. followed with breakfast in the fellowship hall with Sunday School and a worship service after that. There will also be a service later in the day with Ricky Atkins.

April 15 – 18

• Mount Carmel Baptist will be having a series of revival meetings at 6:30 p.m. with a fellowship meal on the 18th. Four speakers from local churches will be preaching.

Feb. 5 through April 30

• Griefshare program will start Monday, from 6:30-8 p.m. Meeting will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Chapel, 314 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy. No fee for classes. For more information please call church office at (336) 786-4778.

April 28

• Jefferson Christian Church at 8200 Jefferson Church Road Rural Hall, NC will be having an event with Priscilla Shirer Simulcast Worship with Anthony Evans. From 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person lunch is included. Registration deadline is April 7th. For information and to register contact Jefferson Church at 336-969-2341.

May 5

• Welcome Baptist Church will be having a bingo night at North Surry High School Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Lots of prizes, food and a silent auction will also be a part of the evening. All proceeds go toward raising money to building restroom facilities for members and visitors who cannot go downstairs to use the restroom. Event will have over 100 door prizes to give away.

Ongoing events

• Haymore Baptist Church 319 Rockford Street Mount Airy, NC will be having a support group for parents and/or families impacted by toxic stress, family conflict and/or domestic violence. On Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meetings are held weekly and are free. For more information Contact: Erika Linares Circle of Parents Coordinator at 336-386-9144

• Saint Andrew Lutheran Church provides free meals every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street across from the post office.

• Awana returns to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 922 Banner Street, on Wednesday evenings from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Study God’s word and learn Bible verses. Van will run at 6:15 p.m. each evening. Leave a message at the church to arrange transportation. 336-789-5395. Groups range from 2-18 years of age.

• Pilot Peace Alanon Family Group meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

• Granite City Alanon Family Group meet on Sunday and Thursday at 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

• White Plains Friends Meeting, Old Highway 601, will have its weekly AWANA program Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 2 through eighth grade. Dinner will be provided. For more information, call the church office and leave a message at 789-1671.

• Marantha will be providing free meals Friday nights at 512 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• Mount Airy Wesleyan Church has a prayer meeting open to the community on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The primary purpose is to pray for the nation, state, county, churches and pastors.

• Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, is hosting free English classes on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare is provided during the class. For more information, call 789-2057 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon or email danbhn@gmail.com.

• The Lions Den Christian Coffeehouse, 162A W. Pine St., is a donations-only coffeehouse open Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 8 or 9 p.m. The location offers wifi connection, and contemporary Christian bands on Fridays when available. Also it is the home of Safehouse Ministries meetings Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. For more information, call the Rev. Gary Gossett at 710-7075.

• New MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) Ministry, open to area ladies and their children, meets the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson. For more information, contact momsministrysbc@gmail.com or 374-4419.

• Compassion Circle Outreach Ministry, a circle of friends offering love, hope, faithful-spiritual guidance from a Christian outlook, has meetings the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, 214 Jones School Road, Mount Airy. For more information, call 336-406-5540. This group is sponsored by Caring Citizens of the Community.

• King’s Kids will have fun, learning scripture and crafts every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. There will be classes for all ages, children through adults. For more information, call the church at 374-3250.

• Reformers Unanimous Addiction Recovery program weekly sessions at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Anyone with an addiction, stubborn habit or hangup is encouraged to attend. Childcare is provided and refreshments will be served. Meetings will be held every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and there is no charge. For more information, call David McIntyre at 706-949-8451.

• The Pilot View UMC at 659 Pilot Church Road in Pinnacle has a Bible meeting every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• The Pilot View UMC at 659 Pilot Church Road in Pinnacle has a fellowship meal every third Sunday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

• The First Baptist Church Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen provides a free hot meal to families and friends in need every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is between Elm and Galloway streets at 714 N. Main St. Parking is available behind First Baptist off Arch Street. The feeding friends dinner is served in the fellowship hall in the building closest to downtown, with signs available to guide visitors.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:15 p.m. radio station 880 am will have radio ministry with Pastor Danny Poindexter from the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

• The Fountain Food Ministry hours have changed. Families in need of clothing or food may come every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. The ministry will be open weekly on Thursdays to assist those in need of food. In case of an emergency at any other times, call the church office at 789-0400 for an appointment.

• Bible Study — Love in Action Ministries Community Bible study at the Fountain of Life Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, Mount Airy, every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. in the Fountain of Life Family Resource Center with Pastor George Hiett. Call 336-407-4907 for more information.

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Community Meal every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010. Everyone is welcome to the “Church under the Crimson Roof.”

• Imogene Baptist Church will hold a Soup Kitchen Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free to all. For more information, call 401-2010.

•Redemption Gospel Mission, located on Westfield Road at the corner of Reeesmill Road, offers a free lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. Services are given at 11 a.m. on Sundays, 5 p.m. on Sundays, and at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Sunday School Services are given at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, call Bro. Benny Faw at 429-8712.

• The Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Jones School Road, in Mount Airy will hold a service in the cafeteria of the Jones Family Resource Center at 11 a.m. on the first and the third Sunday of every month. For more information, call Edward McDaniels at 789-3172 or at 710-9742 (cell).

• St. Andrew Lutheran Church Truck Ministry provides a free bag supper to those in need each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Mount Airy post Office. Includes a sandwich, fruit, dessert, boiled egg, bottled water and at times, a cup of hot homemade soup.