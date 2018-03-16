Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in Sunday’s newspaper. The calendar runs each Sunday. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be emailed to robertheath@championcarolinas.com or mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or brought to the office in person.

Saturday

• Copeland Masonic Lodge #390 will be having a Spaghetti Supper with salad, dessert and drink from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Profits go towards Masonic Charities. Tickets will be $7.

March 25

• VFW Post 2019 & VFW Auxiliary will be having an Auction at the VFW Building at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Event will be starting at 2 p.m. With desserts for auction. Fundraiser will be to help Veterans and their families.

March 31

• American Legions will be having it’s 2nd-Annual Veterans Memorial Park Easter Egg Hunt. The event will start at 10 a.m. there will be fun games and prizes ages 1-6 and 7-12. Event will be on West Lebanon Street for more info contact Jerry at 336-755-3518.

April 2

• Mount Airy Community at Surry American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at the Chapter Building 844 Westlake Drive. For more information and to make an appointment please call (366) 786-4183.

Ongoing music events

•Do you have need of a wheel chair, crutches, or bathroom aids due to surgery, disability, or recent accident? If so, Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet may be able to help. They loan durable medical equipment at no charge to citizens in the greater Surry County area. Business hours are open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet is affiliated with the Surry Medical Ministries as an outreach ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church. For assistance with your needs, to volunteer with us, or to make donations, please call The Jones Family Resource Center at (336) 786-6155 ext. 222.

• Golden Notes meet to enjoy singing and friendship Tuesday mornings March through December at Surry Arts Council and also share two Tuesdays a month at a local retirement facility. Please contact Sylvia Lowry at 336-793-7658 for more information.

• Friday Night Jam, Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, VA, every Friday from 7-10 p.m. Food, Music, Fellowship. Musicians needed. Please call. For more info, call 336-648-2078.

• The Lowgap Community Center hosts a jam session the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Jam sessions will be held every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat, VA. Jammers of all skill levels are invited to attend. Enjoy a night of fun, food, friends and fellowship while hearing bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music. Admission is free. For more information, call Mary Dellenback Hill at (276) 251-9906.

• The Beulah Ruritan Club hosts bands most Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the music schedule and activities of the club, visit the group’s Facebook page, Beulah Ruritan Club.

• Voice of the Blue Ridge is held every third Saturday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 or free with a SAC Season Pass and children 12 and younger free. For more information, contact the Surry Arts Council at 786-7998.

• The Surry Arts Council presents Rhythmic Expression Clogging Company with Samantha Wilhelmi every Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The classes will take place at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St. The classes are for all skill levels and ages and cost $25 per month. For more information, call the Surry Arts Council at 786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org.

• Free fiddle and guitar lessons for youth at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy, starting at 5:30 p.m. No registration required. Open to the public. Instruments are provided. Stay after for the free jam session at 7.

• Free old-time and bluegrass jam session at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy, every Thursday at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Bring an instrument and join in, flat foot dance, or just sit and enjoy the music.

• Community Drum Circle each Sunday at 3 p.m. Central Park in King, NC. Open to everyone. No experience necessary. Extra drums are available for use. No alcohol please. Weather update or additional info can be found on Facebook. Search Pinnacle Drum Circle email: pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or phone 336-368-3866

Ongoing kids activities

• The Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., has story time each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. They read a book, do a craft, color, sing and dance and have fun while learning. Those attending should feel free to stay longer and play with the toys and children’s computer.

• Mrs. Rana leads preschool storytimes at the Mount Airy Public Library. On Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., join us for our Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months. We meet on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2 and 3 year olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds.

• Storybook Museum is held at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., for fun and fantasy as it explores history and nature through books, activities and more. This free program is intended for preschool-age children. For more information, call 786-4478 or access www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

• The Magic Tree House Book Club for kids meets at the Mount Airy Public Library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. Mrs. Rana will lead the kids in reading books and doing activities from the beloved series by Mary Pope Osborne.

• Pajama Storytime takes place at the Mount Airy Public Library each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

Support Groups

• Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group at Ridgecrest Senior Living, Mount Airy. First Tuesday of every month from 10-11 a.m. R.S.V.P. 336-786-9100.

• Granite City Al-Anon Family Group meets Sunday and Thursday from 8 — 9 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC.

• Pilot Peace Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday 7 — 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Stephens St., Pilot Mountain.

• Finding Your Way after the Suicide of a Loved one at Mount Airy Public Library every third Monday at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Stacie Adams, Bereavement Coordinator for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, at 336-789-2922 or sadams@mtnvalleyhospice.org

• The 2012 Twelve Oaks Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. for the public at Twelve Oaks in Mount Airy. Call 786-1130 for more information.

• The Mountain Valley Hospice Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Hospice main office, 401 Technology Lane in Mount Airy. Call (336) 789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Specialist, Ext. 1030.

• Mother’s Community Connection is for parents with concerns in education, discipline and family fun. Learn about nutrition, healthy living, raising a family on a budget and more. Group sessions are held every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Surry SCAN. For more information, call Heather Hunter at 789-0111 ext. 221.

• Meetings will be held each Thursday at Bojangles from 6 to 8 p.m. for those healing from a broken marriage.

• S.M.I.L.E. (Senior Monthly Informative Luncheon Event) is a covered-dish luncheon, followed by a brief learning information session, games (such as bingo) and activities. It is a time of fellowship for all. It is held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Pilot Mountain Senior Center and the third Thursday of each month at noon at the Surry County Senior Center, Mount Airy. Call the Senior Center at 786-6155, ext. 225, with questions.

• The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, holds a support group the first Saturday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at Reeves Community Center, Room 102,113 South Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The meetins are free and drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 2 for more information.

Ongoing veterans events

• VFW Post 2019 will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 Ladies Auxiliary will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Marine Corps League of Surry County Detachment 1322 meets the second Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy at 7 p.m. All former Marines and FMF Navy corpsmen/chaplains are welcome. Call Bob King at 719-2250 for more information.

• Mount Airy American Legion Post 123 and Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 755-3100.

• Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV office, 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, at Veterans Park. For more information, call 789-0328.

• The American Legion Riders have monthly meetings the last Tuesday of each month at Veterans Park. For more information, call Gary Willard at 345-7388.

• Pilot Mountain VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on N.C. 268. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by finger food.

• The DAV and Auxiliary meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Chapter House in Veterans Park in Mount Air. The meal starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

• Sons of American Legion meet fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Club/political meetings

• Mount Airy Lady Lions Club’s annual fundraiser for scholarships to Surry Community College is a triple cash “give away” for a $1 donation per ticket. Donations and tickets can be obtained from any Lady Lion member or from Woodruff Accounting Agency, 1600 S. Andy Griffith Pkwy., Mount Airy or call 336-786-8549.

• The N.A.A.C.P. meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at J.J. Jones Resource Center, Jones School Road. Everyone is invited.

• The Surry County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Dobson. For more information, call 352-5751.

• The Siloam Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Siloam Baptist Church for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Surry County Republican Party meets the first Tuesday of each month. For more information regarding location or specifics of each meeting, refer to the group’s website at www.surrycountygop.com.

• The Salem Fork Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Beulah Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Beulah Ruritan Building for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Photography Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. Each meeting will have a brief presentation, addressing areas in which the group members have expressed an interest. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity for questions on the presentation or other topics. There also will be time to show photographs. Email to be placed on the email list for meeting information and topics, Robert Merritt at merritt.rob@gmail.com or Hobart Jones at summersetva@aol.com, or call Hobart Jones at 710-0139. Meetings take place in the downstairs classroom of the Andy Griffith Playhouse at 7 p.m.

• The J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the fourth Tuesday of each month with dinner at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lantern Restaurant in Dobson. Programs are related to the war between the States and are geared toward historical preservation. For more information, call Gary Snow at 756-0620.

• The Plaid Cloth Literary Society meets every second Wednesday of the month at noon to share the love of reading in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on the second floor in the library. Light refreshments are served. Call the museum at 786-4478 for more information.

• Copeland Seniors meet the second Wednesday of each month at the Copeland Ruritan Building, across from Copeland School, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a covered-dish meal.

• The Dobson Early Birds Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy meets the first and third Thursday of the month at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 1000 Ridgecrest Lane, Mount Airy. The meal starts at 5:30 p.m., with meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Bruce Arnold, president, at 719-0063.

• New MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) Ministry, open to area ladies and their children, starts Thursday. The group meets the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson. For more information, contact momsministrysbc@gmail.com or 374-4419.

• The Pilot Mountain Achievers Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:15 a.m. at the Armfield Civic Center for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Wings of Glory Christian Bikers Ministry will meet the first Friday night of each month at the Lantern in Dobson at 6 p.m. For more information, call Tommy Freeman at 648-1566.

• Mount Airy Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at Golden Corral in Mount Airy. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing events

• Historic Mount Airy Ghost Tours every Friday and Saturday evenings through end of November at 8 p.m. Exciting 90 minute, lantern-lit walking tour through Mount Airy’s streets and it’s historic past. You will hear about 13 of our “less mortal” friends and some of Mount Airy’s resting places. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $13 (tax included) and pre-paid reservations are required.

• Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Mount Airy Public Library. We supply coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but you are welcome to bring your own supplies, if you’d rather. We play relaxing music, you’ll meet new friends.

• Track your genealogy at the Mount Airy Public Library Wednesday afternoons, at 4 p.m. Stop by the front desk to ask for help in beginning your search and to receive to help getting started using ancestry.com. .

• Cana Helping Hands located on Flower Gap Road beside old Cana Rescue Squad is accepting donations to help families in the community throughout the year and with toys for children at Christmas. Items needed include canned food, clothing, non-perishable items, household items and toys. Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Contact Sherry Sechrest at 276-733-0062 or 276-733-1207 with questions.

• The Community Book Club of the Mount Airy Public Library meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

• A Basic Spanish Class for adults is offered at the Mount Airy Public Library on Monday afternoons at 5 p.m.

• Free 10 a.m. Tai Chi Class at the Mount Airy Public Library on Rockford Street. This event is held every Friday.

• Surry County Genealogical Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Teaching Auditorium of Surry Community College in Dobson.

• The Twin County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1426 holds its monthly meeting on the second Saturday of each month at Twin County Airport. They meet in the TCA Hangar at 10 a.m. All people who are interested in helping young people learn about aviation are welcome to attend. Yearly projects are the free airplane flights at the yearly Young Eagles’ Rallies. Also, the Chapter sends a deserving student to an aviation camp each year through the Emily Gile/Bob Steele Scholarship fund. Donations are always welcome and are tax deductible. For further information, call 919-623-7423.

• Free Pilates classes are offered Thursdays at 4 p.m. at Jones Resource Center. For more information, email creech.sherry@yahoo.com.

• Dobson Church of God hosts quilting classes each Tuesday at 6 p.m. There is no charge. For more information, call 374-3248.

• The Lambsburg Community Center will host GED classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with Sandra Sharp. All students are eligible to attend no matter where they live. For more information, call Sandra Sharp at (276) 236-9221 and Phillip Berrier at 648-2078. (The class will be only be taught if there is enough interest.)

• The Lambsburg Community Center holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

• American Legion Post 123 will have bingo on Thursdays at Veterans Memorial Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. The grill will be open and will have hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks for sale.

• The Dan River Farmers Market, Dan River Park, Ararat, Va., will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

• The BNI Platinum Producers of Mount Airy meet each Wednesday at the Hampton Inn of Mount Airy in the Bunker Room from 8:30-10 a.m. BNI teaches people how to grow their business through effective networking that results in business referrals. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact President Pam Morgan at 336-368-5204 or at MORGANP2@nationwide.com