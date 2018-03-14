Westfield News

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17. This day honors Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick, and the day marks the death of the saint. Best of luck to you this March 17!

Amanda Leftwich graduated from discipleship training Friday, March 2, with 90-plus young people, from Youth With A Mission in Montverde, Florida. Before graduating this youth mission group went to six outreaches, distributed 903 Bibles and witnessed 141 healings in Bethlehem and Jaybay, Africa.

Amanda and the other young people ministered to 5,931 people and were rewarded with 197 salvations. Amanda is planning another mission trip in three months. She will go wherever the good Lord leads her to go.

Eleatha Leftwich, Amanda’s mother, Jan Cox, Amanda’sgrandmother and Kendra Carter, a friend, attended Amanda’s graduation in Florida.

Congratulations to Roy Beth Kiser for being recognized as Best Mentor. Roy Beth mentored students at Pilot Mountain Middle School, the Ravens, on the First Lego League Team. Roy Beth is in the ninth grade at East Surry High. Her parents are Renee and Michael Kiser.

The 311 Speedway is hosting its Cabin Fever 50 March 23 and March 24. Gates open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Ticket costs are $20 for the stands, $30 for the pits. A two-day special pass cost $35 for the stands, $55 for the pits. For more information call 336-413-0744

Rock House Ruritan Club is holding a turkey shoot every Saturday night until the end of March, weather permitting. They open at 5 p.m. and start shooting at 6 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club also rents the club’s building out. Call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-6551 for more information.

The Rock House Ruritan Vendors Sale will be April 14. Put that on your calendar.

The Jomeokee Marketplace Spring 2018 event is Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at Jomeokee Park in Pinnacle. For sale: antiques, vintage, homemade, boutique, food, and the like.

On Saturday, April 21 there will be a walk and zumba demonstration for autism at Riverside Park in Mount Airy, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The walk and zumba will begin right after kick-off and special singing at 9 a.m. Brown Mountain Baptist Church is trying to get 20 or more shirts sold to get Andrew Light’s name on the shirt. Would you like to buy a shirt for $15 to help? Call Jennifer Wright (cell 336-703-7913) to give the size shirt you would like and for more information. Make checks out to Autism Society of North Carolina, Surry Co. Chapter. Mail checks to Brown Mountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 73, Westfield, NC 27053 by March 21.

Westfield Baptist Church is holding a Spring Revival March 18 – 21. Service starts at 7 p.m. Dr. Chris Benfield will speak on march 18, with Rev. Cameron McGill speaking the other nights.

Westfield Baptist Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt! The free event for the entire family is on Saturday, March 24. This will start at 9:30 a.m. Also on the same morning at the same church there will be a pancake fundraiser to benefit the youth summer programs. Donations accepted for a great breakfast.

Westfield Baptist Church will have its Sunrise Service and Breakfast on April 1 starting at 7 a.m.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt Celebration March 24 at Brown Mountain Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All children welcome!

There will be a a Seder Service with Nolan Lawson as guest speaker on Good Friday, March 30, at Brown Mountain Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

Nancy Cook loves being a grandma cause grandchildren make the world a kinder place. Nancy says Happy Birthday to her sweet grand girls that have birthdays in March. Roy Beth Kiser, March 12 and Kasse Wilson, March 16 and Tyne Robertson, March 17.

Special prayers for Ray King, Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Jeff Hooker, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely, Jorge Comptis, and Larry Stone.

Sympathy to the Nelson family. Mrs. Helen Joyce Bateman Nelson, age 86, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on March 4, 2018. She was born April 1, 1931, in Patrick County, Virginia to the late Harvey Bateman and Hope Mills Bateman.

Sympathy to the Inman family. Mrs. Betty Ann Joyce Inman, age 84, of Pinnacle went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at her home. She was born January 25, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Gardner and Lillian Boaz Joyce.

Sympathy to the Hooker family. Jeffrey Vonn Hooker, 62, passed away March 6, 2018, at his home in King, after a short battle with cancer. Jeff was born June 15, 1955, in Danbury, to Harvey and Irene Hooker.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

