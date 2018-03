At the Feb. 20 meeting of Garden Gate Garden Club, club members listened and learned while Cheryl Ward, a local biologist, shared her expertise on attracting birds, bees and other wildlife into the garden.

She discussed with members the benefits of sustaining wildlife and gave numerous examples of plants, vines, shrubs, ferns, grasses and trees that support wildlife.

Club president Mary Fawcett and Cheryl Ward at Feb. 20 meeting https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_5980-cheryl-ward-and-mary-fawcett.jpg Club president Mary Fawcett and Cheryl Ward at Feb. 20 meeting