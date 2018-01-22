Westfield News

Logan Mitchell will be 14 years old Jan. 18. His grandparents, Roger and Diane Mitchell, want to wish Logan a very Happy Birthday. They love him to the moon and back!

Appalachian Cultural Music Association presents Kyser George and Shadowgrass, Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Arts Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Kyser’s mom and dad are David and Cindy George.

Linda George, Rebecca George and Kathie McKinney visited their cousin, Nancy Ann Lindamood, in Wytheville, Virginia. Nancy Ann is in the Carrington nursing home.

There will be a pinto bean/hot dog supper for the Donnie McQuinn family and Lanny Martin on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This benefit will be held at Brown Mountain Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Crossroad Church will host a chicken stew and vacation giveaway on Saturday, Jan, 20 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building. Cost is $5 and includes a meal and a chance for a week long trip to Gatlinburg. Tim Sands and None of the Above will perform. Proceeds go to the purchase of a church.

Ed Hooker was in a car accident during this cold weather. He is in Wake Forst Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Ed is needing your prayers. Please pray for him.

Special prayers for Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Alvin Sams, Hallie Hall, Mike Palmer, Sheila Wright, Fronia Gravely and Marie Jessup.

Sympathy to the Wright family.

Mr. James Aldy Wright, age 90, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Danville Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 1927 in Stokes County to the late James Carroll and Carrie Nunn Wright.

Sympathy to the Hill family.

Cora Virginia Gray Hill went to heaven on Jan. 10, 2018. She was surrounded by her family, which is what she loved best. She was born March 18, 1923 to William Edgar “Babe” Gray and Lena Laura Slate Gray, the last surviving child of their nine children.

Sympathy to the Johnson family.

Mrs. Lenice Holt Johnson, age 88, of Westfield, passed away on Jan. 11, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on June 8, 1929 in Surry County to the late Howard and Myrtle Inman Holt.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

