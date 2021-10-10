Parries, Wright united in marriage

Mrs. Kristen (Perries) Wright and Mr. Dylan Wright

Dylan Thomas Wright and Kirsten Jade Parries Wright were united in holy matrimony on August 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, New York. The nuptial vows were officiated by Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie.

The groom is the son of Nancy and Yogi Wright of Mount Airy.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is employed as a Senior Associate at Credit Suisse, New York.

The bride is the daughter of Rebecca Parries of Mount Airy and Eric Parries of West Palm Beach, Florida.

She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing and is in graduate school at NYU pursuing her nurse practitioner degree. She is employed as a pediatric intensive care nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

The maid of honor was Caroline Zakrzewski. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Zakrzewski, Alexandria Hayes, Alyssa Parries, and Catherine Wright.

Alexander Wright, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Tanner Joyce, Jarrett Hodges, and Tyler Parries.

James Wright, nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer.

The wedding cocktail hour, dinner and dance was held at the Metropolitan Club, New York. Music was provided by Hank Lane Music – Luxe.

Following a honeymoon trip to Turks & Caicos, the couple will reside in New York.