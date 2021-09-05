Woltz, Bell united in marriage

September 5, 2021 Mount Airy News Lifestyle, Weddings 0

Mrs. Charlotte (Woltz) Bell

Charlotte Westbrook Woltz and Justin Oliver Andrew Bell were married at 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Borgo Pignano in Volterra, Italy. The Rev. William Lister officiated. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Borgo Pignano.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz III of Mount Airy. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Ogden Parker Sr. of Goldsboro, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz Jr. of Mount Airy.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Leighton Craig Bell. He is the grandson of Mrs. Barbara Helen Robinson and the late Mr. John Eric Robinson of Cheshire, England, and Mrs. Beryl Irene Bell and the late Mr. Leighton Craig Bell of Cambridgeshire, England.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

Reddin Woltz Milam of Charlotte, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Louise Woltz Smith of Richmond, Virginia, and Parker Woltz Mackie of Chevy Chase, Maryland, sisters of the bride, served as bridesmaids. Sophie Camilla Sara Bell of London, England, sister of the groom, also served as a bridesmaid.

James Edward Cook and George Dunluce Farrell Eccles of London, England, served as best men. William Patrick George Davison, Patrick Matthew McGarry and Daniel William James Yokow Quarshie of London, England, served as groomsmen. Claudia Jane Bates of Berlin, Germany served as a groomswoman.

The bride is a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. She received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She was presented by the Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh at the 2006 North Carolina Debutante Ball, and is employed by Oakley Capital in London, England.

The groom is a graduate of Bedford School in Bedford, England. He received a Bachelor of Arts, with honors, in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and a degree in management studies from Cambridge Judge Business School. He is employed by Numis Securities in London, England.

Following a wedding trip in Italy, the couple will reside in London, England.