McDowell, Marcela to wed

Kristen Marie McDowell and Captain Michael Braxton Marcela.

Kristen Marie McDowell and Captain Michael Braxton Marcela. -

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey McDowell of New London, North Carolina, along with Dr. and Mrs. Michael Marcela of Vilas, North Carolina, formerly of Mount Airy, announce the engagement of their children, Kristen Marie McDowell and Captain Michael Braxton Marcela, U.S. Army, both of Asheville, North Carolina.

Ms. McDowell graduated from Westchester Country Day School in High Point, North Carolina, and Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is employed at Barbour, Searson, Jones, and Cash, PLLC in Asheville.

She is the granddaughter of Anna Kathryn McDowell of Mercer, Pennsylvania, and Ronald Joseph Smith of Grove City, Ohio. She is also the granddaughter of the late Clifford Leroy McDowell and the late Dorothy Alice Smith.

Captain Marcela graduated from North Mecklenburg International Baccalaureate Magnet High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Hampton-Sydney College in Farmville, Virginia, where he received bachelor of science degrees in Spanish and Government. He then received his Juris Doctorate from Washington School of Law at American University in Washington, D.C.

He serves his country as a judge advocate (JAG) attorney in the United States Army. He is mobilized to Fort Hood, Texas, where he practices administrative law. Prior to his mobilization to Fort Hood, he was employed as an attorney representing victims of domestic violence at Pisgah Legal Services in Asheville.

He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Honeycutt of Mount Airy and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roland Marcela of Union, New Jersey.

A fall wedding is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020, at the Basilica of Saint Laurence in Asheville, followed by a reception at the Omni Grove Park Inn.