February Events for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History located at 301 North Main Street, Mount Airy, has announced a slate of programming for the month of February.

Museum Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 12: Ghost Social 7 -8 p.m. Sit and enjoy treats while listening to ghostly folklore and tales on Saturday February 12 from 7 – 8 p.m. $25 per person includes coffee, tea and sweets. Pre-registration and masks required (when not eating.) Call 336-786-4478 for more information or to make your reservation.

February 15, 22, March 1 Genealogy Class for Beginners This course, taught by local genealogist Esther Johnson, will be a four-part series designed for the individual who is interested in researching his/her family tree. The first two classes, February 8 and 15, will be held in the Museum’s 3rd floor classroom from 6-7:30 p.m. The 3rd class on February 22 will be at 1 p.m. at the Surry County Register of Deeds Office in Dobson and the 4th class on March 1 will be at 1 p.m. at the Carlos Surratt Genealogy and Research Room at Surry Community College. There is a limit of 12 participants to allow for social distancing. Pre-registration and MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Museum members are admitted free. There is a fee of $5.00 per class for non-members. Laptops are welcome but not necessary. In case of inclement weather and Mount Airy City Schools are closed, genealogy class will be rescheduled. For additional information, or to register, please contact Amy Snyder (336) 786-4478 ext. 227 or aesnyder@northcarolinamuseum.org

Saturday, February 26: Behind the Scenes Ghost Tour 7-8:30 p.m. $20 Get a tour of the Museum like no other! Hear new ghost stories, staff stories and history! The tour remains inside the museum building for its duration. Pre-registration and face masks are required. Please call the Museum at 336-786-4478 to make your reservation.