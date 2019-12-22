Christmas letters through the years

Perhaps the wagon little Lee Eldridge is sitting in was a Christmas gift for him or his brother Paul, pictured in 1910 at their home in the Zephyr community. Wagons were one of the most popular requests of Santa. The cost of a metal wagon in 1910 when this picture was made ranged from 50¢ to $1.50. The average hourly wage at the time was 22¢. Mount Airy Museum

Mount Airy Museum Perhaps the wagon little Lee Eldridge is sitting in was a Christmas gift for him or his brother Paul, pictured in 1910 at their home in the Zephyr community. Wagons were one of the most popular requests of Santa. The cost of a metal wagon in 1910 when this picture was made ranged from 50¢ to $1.50. The average hourly wage at the time was 22¢. - Mount Airy Museum Whether it was a cowboy holster set, a cap gun, or a hunting rifle, guns have long been part of boys’ childhoods across America. This unknown boy was likely over the moon when he received the toy gun he’s holding. Knives were also popular gifts. From the Neeta Webb estate, early 1900s. - Mount Airy Museum Unsurprisingly, dolls have been one of the most popular toy requests from little girls for a very long time. Sisters Mary Louise and Frances Jane Clark, great-granddaughters of businessman R.R. Galloway who built the Mount Airy Opera House (Brannock and Hiatt Furniture today), are shown here with a doll in 1914. - Mount Airy Museum Christmas spending has been a strong economic engine for decades, accounting for 19% of annual retail sales for at least the past 20 years according to the National Retailers Association. Merchants began pushing Christmas sales in earnest about 1900, though our tastes have changed a bit. This 1910 Mount Airy News ad for F.L. Smith Hardware targeted the practical customers, saying, “Don’t throw your money away buying some trashy present, but come to us and buy a sensible gift.” - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

“Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy in the third grade. I have been a good little boy this year and I want you to remember me. Please bring me some nuts, oranges, candies, and apples. I also want a little red wagon and a gun.” J.W. (Joe Bill) Tucker, 5

“Dear Santa: Please bring me a dress, a pair of gloves, and a doll if you can. Bring mother something that she will like and father something, too. And don’t forget the baby, my other brothers and sisters.” Elanor Watson, 8

So wrote these two Dobson tykes in 1942, following in the tiny footprints of thousands of children before them. The assurances of good behavior followed by the wished for gifts and, perhaps, encouragement to remember others.

Thirty-five years later, first-graders from Tharrington were still sending wishes (published in the Mount Airy News) though the lists began to have brand names:

“Dear Santa, How are you? I want a Barbie townhouse. Love, Melissa”

And were, perhaps, a bit longer but so polite and considerate:

“Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year and for Christmas I want you to bring me a tape recorder, and some cassettes, a record player, a tool set, some cars, and a gun holster set. We will leave the door unlocked and a light on for you to see. There will be some refreshments on the table for you. Love always Santa, Allen Scott. 7”

The now time-honored tradition of writing to Santa Claus began in the middle of the 19th century as the postal service added more home delivery and spread to increasingly rural areas.

Many credit Harper’s Weekly illustrator Thomas Nast for spreading the idea through the mid-1800s that children could write to the jolly old man and that he lived at the North Pole.

At first the US postmaster declared the letters, addressed as they were to someone who lived, shall we say, out of the delivery area, were to be sent to the Dead Letter Office but in the early 1910s, policy allowed them to be delivered to groups who would choose letters of needy children to fulfill.

Letters often appeared in local papers from local children. They give us a glimpse into life in the region across the decades, and the changing expectations of Christmas.

Candy and oranges, often asked for, were a great luxury for many when citrus fruits were available only during warmer months until after the 1950s. Sometimes the children obviously had help as I seriously doubt two-year-old Johnnie France wrote the letter asking for a “choo-choo train, an airplane, a horn” himself in 1942.

Local letters asked for a mix of practical gifts such as clothing and purely fun such as Johnnie’s choo-choo train.

Sometimes the letters are almost heartbreaking.

“Dear Santa: Please come see me this Christmas. My name is Thomas William. I am 14 years old. And I have a little brother his name is Clarence. He is 3 years old. My sister Gladys is 5 years old. My other little sister Mildred is 9 months old. I will be glad if you come to see us all. My grandmother is old and my mother ain’t got no work.”

What young Thomas failed to mention is that he, himself, was crippled by polio when he was a baby.

On Christmas Eve 1990 the News printed letters that weren’t to Santa but to the readers of the paper who’d sent care packages to local soldiers deployed in Desert Shield in the first Gulf War.

“The Bravo Company ‘Outlaws’ and I thank you and the generous people of Mount Airy for the Christmas care package,” wrote Chief Warrant Officer William E. Alley. “Although the contents of the package were eagerly received by the soldiers of Bravo Company, it is truly the care in the package that is most important. Being a Vietnam veteran, I can fully appreciate that the people we serve care. It’s a good feeling. I am proud to serve all of you.

“Surry County is my favorite place to spend Christmas but it seems I shall spend Christmas closer to where Christmas started this year. However, my thoughts will be in Surry County.”

We here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History wish each of you the best Christmas and holiday season possible.

Perhaps the wagon little Lee Eldridge is sitting in was a Christmas gift for him or his brother Paul, pictured in 1910 at their home in the Zephyr community. Wagons were one of the most popular requests of Santa. The cost of a metal wagon in 1910 when this picture was made ranged from 50¢ to $1.50. The average hourly wage at the time was 22¢. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Eldridge-Boys-Wagon.jpg Perhaps the wagon little Lee Eldridge is sitting in was a Christmas gift for him or his brother Paul, pictured in 1910 at their home in the Zephyr community. Wagons were one of the most popular requests of Santa. The cost of a metal wagon in 1910 when this picture was made ranged from 50¢ to $1.50. The average hourly wage at the time was 22¢. Mount Airy Museum Whether it was a cowboy holster set, a cap gun, or a hunting rifle, guns have long been part of boys’ childhoods across America. This unknown boy was likely over the moon when he received the toy gun he’s holding. Knives were also popular gifts. From the Neeta Webb estate, early 1900s. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Gun.jpg Whether it was a cowboy holster set, a cap gun, or a hunting rifle, guns have long been part of boys’ childhoods across America. This unknown boy was likely over the moon when he received the toy gun he’s holding. Knives were also popular gifts. From the Neeta Webb estate, early 1900s. Mount Airy Museum Unsurprisingly, dolls have been one of the most popular toy requests from little girls for a very long time. Sisters Mary Louise and Frances Jane Clark, great-granddaughters of businessman R.R. Galloway who built the Mount Airy Opera House (Brannock and Hiatt Furniture today), are shown here with a doll in 1914. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Girls-with-Dolls.jpg Unsurprisingly, dolls have been one of the most popular toy requests from little girls for a very long time. Sisters Mary Louise and Frances Jane Clark, great-granddaughters of businessman R.R. Galloway who built the Mount Airy Opera House (Brannock and Hiatt Furniture today), are shown here with a doll in 1914. Mount Airy Museum Christmas spending has been a strong economic engine for decades, accounting for 19% of annual retail sales for at least the past 20 years according to the National Retailers Association. Merchants began pushing Christmas sales in earnest about 1900, though our tastes have changed a bit. This 1910 Mount Airy News ad for F.L. Smith Hardware targeted the practical customers, saying, “Don’t throw your money away buying some trashy present, but come to us and buy a sensible gift.” https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_22-Dec-1910-pg-6-MNA.png.jpg Christmas spending has been a strong economic engine for decades, accounting for 19% of annual retail sales for at least the past 20 years according to the National Retailers Association. Merchants began pushing Christmas sales in earnest about 1900, though our tastes have changed a bit. This 1910 Mount Airy News ad for F.L. Smith Hardware targeted the practical customers, saying, “Don’t throw your money away buying some trashy present, but come to us and buy a sensible gift.” Mount Airy Museum

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling (336) 786-4478 x228.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling (336) 786-4478 x228.