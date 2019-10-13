Storing the harvest of green tomatoes

The first frost of the season is coming soon and now is the time to keep an eye on the green tomato crop. The growth of the vines is slowing as the nights get cooler. This also means a slowdown in the ripening process. Gather the green tomatoes, wrap them in a sheet of newspaper and place them in cardboard box lids. You can easily check the tomatoes as they ripen inside the house or basement during colder weather. Check them twice a week.

The October air has a certain briskness, especially at sunset when colorful hues glow at their best. Leaves, too, take on their own glow. As they fall, the air is so still you can almost hear them touch the ground. No season is as colorful and glorious as autumn; the earth is one big blaze of splendor before Jack Frost’s arrival.

According to the Almanac, we can usually expect the first frost around Oct. 15, but whether it’s global warming or something else, our first is predicted for Oct. 23.

Plenty o’ pumpkins: Just placing a pumpkin on the front porch makes a colorful fall decoration. Take it a step further by painting a face on the pumpkin with a permanent marker and some acrylic paint. After Halloween, you can cut up the pumpkin, seed it, peel it and use the flesh to make pumpkin pie or bread. Little pumpkins are less than the size of your fist, cost about $1 and are available in most grocery stores. They make nice October displays for your kitchen or coffee table. Add some harvest M&Ms or Hershey’s Kisses for a display that is attractive to children and adults. Crème pumpkins have been around for generations and also make good decorations for the kitchen table or candy dishes.

There’s still time to plant bulbs: There are still several weeks remaining before the ground freezes and that means time is running out to plant spring-blooming bulbs. Most garden supply locations still have a plentiful supply to choose from. Make sure they’re firm and not rotted. Place peat moss around the base of the bulb when planting.

Red berries arrive on dogwoods: Now that the crimson leaves are falling, dogwood limbs reveal a display of bright red berries. Like acorns on the oaks, these are a harbinger of a cold winter ahead. No matter what occurs this winter, as least the birds will enjoy a nice meal.

October offers “Hunter’s Moon”: The full moon comes tonight, Sunday. This will be a bright silver moon shining down on harvested fields. It’s not as bright as the Harvest Moon but still bright enough to lift our spirits.

Checking out the panda and asparagus ferns: Ferns have spent the spring and summer on the desk and are bright green and healthy. It’s time to move them inside the house. To prepare for the move, add potting medium to the containers mixed with Plant-Tone organic plant food. Water them once a week, adding plant food once a month. You can also trim them once a month to promote growth.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown: The Sunday school teacher was teaching her class about Adam and Eve. After the lesson, the children were asked to draw pictures of the events in the Garden of Eden. One little boy drew a car with a driver and a man and a woman in the back seat. The teacher was puzzled, but the little boy quickly explained: “This is God driving Adam and Eve from the Garden.”

Dentist: “Do you want the good news or the bad news?” Patient: “Give me the good news first.” Dentist: “Your teeth are perfect.” Patient: “What’s the bad news?” Dentist: “Your gums are so bad that I have to pull your teeth.”