Police reports

• Little Richards Barbecue has become the victim of a counterfeit check scam to the tune of $4,657, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The felonious incident involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred last Friday at the restaurant on Frederick Street, where an unknown subject used the bogus check to obtain the money.

• An Onn wireless speaker was discovered stolen Monday at the home of its owner, Joshua Colby Hooker, on Golding Way.

The speaker, described as black and orange in color and valued at $80, was taken from an unlocked 1993 Nissan Sentra at the residence.

• A costly pair of shears was stolen on Aug. 1 from Smart Style Hair Salon on Rockford Street by an unknown party. The purple Shark Fin-brand shears are valued at $460.

Susan Elizabeth Moore, a Circle Drive resident who is associated with the hair salon, was identified as the victim of the theft.

• Jerry Ellis Thompson, 51, listed as a homeless North Carolina resident, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Saturday after officers responded to a civil disturbance at 615 N. South St., the address for the Lady Bug laundry establishment.

Police records show Thompson had been banned from that location on July 30. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 29.