YVEDDI recognizes volunteers

May 18, 2021 Mount Airy News Community 0

RSVP Manager Emily Mauck with a group of volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Staples Food Pantry. (Submitted photo)

<p>RSVP Manager Emily Mauck presenting the award for the most hours served in Surry County to Sue Thomas. (Submitted photo)</p>

RSVP Manager Emily Mauck presenting the award for the most hours served in Surry County to Sue Thomas. (Submitted photo)

<p>RSVP Manager Emily Mauck, right, presenting the award to Sandy Desgrange for the most volunteer hours in Yadkin County. (Submitted photo)</p>

RSVP Manager Emily Mauck, right, presenting the award to Sandy Desgrange for the most volunteer hours in Yadkin County. (Submitted photo)

Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. (YVEDDI) Senior Services team recently held a series of drive-through recognition events to honor the agency’s volunteers in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) program.

Recognitions were held at the Jones Family Resource Center, including volunteers from the Mount Airy Nutrition Site and Senior Center, YVEDDI Grace’s Closet, Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet, Surry Baptist Association, and the Mount Airy Public Library; Pilot Mountain Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Foothills Food Pantry; Staples Food Pantry; the American Red Cross; Yadkin Valley Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Yadkin County Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Yadkin Christian Ministries; and East Bend Nutrition Site and Senior Center.

This is the second year volunteers were honored this way due to COVID-19. Although the pandemic has made it difficult for some involved in RSVP to volunteer, many persevered in their regular volunteering opportunities.

These recognition events were held in lieu of YVEDDI’s annual volunteer recognition banquet that is typically held at the YVEDDI headquarters in Boonville. Despite the pandemic, RSVP maintained more than 90 active volunteers serving in Surry and Yadkin counties. These volunteers logged more than 7,340 hours of service from April 2020 – March 2021.

Volunteers were invited to attend the event at the site where they serve, or at the one most convenient for them. Each volunteer received a certificate, RSVP umbrella, and an AmeriCorps cinch sack of goodies including a bag of fresh fruit and jelly, pen, and RSVP jar opener grip.

Two plaques were given to honor the volunteers who served the most hours in their respective county. Sue Thomas, volunteer with YVEDDI Grace’s Closet, had the most hours for Surry County logging 437 hours. She was instrumental in coming up with creative ways to continue serving our community throughout the pandemic. One way in particular was creating a way to hold outdoor clothing giveaways at the Jones Family Resource Center.

Sandy Desgrange, volunteer with Yadkin Christian Ministries, had the most hours for Yadkin County logging 479 hours. She volunteered this many hours despite sustaining an injury that caused her to be unable to serve for several months.