DAR Chapter recognizes nurses week

May 18, 2021 John Peters II Community 0

In honor of the recently celebrated National Nurses Week, the Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized its members who have served in the nursing field.

Claudia McKinney Bryant graduated in 1954 from City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Winston-Salem. She worked for the Surry County Health Department for 43 years.

Faye Mills Haas graduated in 1963 from University of North Carolina School of Nursing, Chapel Hill. Her areas of expertise include case management, hospital nursing, education and administration.

Debra Hamby Bullard graduated in 1973 from Davis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked 48 years in nursing and is now semi-retired. Her areas of expertise include med-surg, skilled nursing and rehab.

Patty Bigler Crosswhite graduated in 1979 from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, University of Tennessee-Knoxville working in labor and delivery nursing.

Carol Deason McDowell graduated from University of North Carolina Nursing School, Chapel Hill. A veteran of the United States Air Force, McDowell worked 23 years in nursing in areas including flight nurse, computer nursing, chief of hospital quality and risk management.

Barbara Brower Starling graduated in 1957 from North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing.

Becky Pardue Dursee graduated from Surry Community College, Martin Memorial School of Nursing in 1984 and worked 32 years in nursing, oncology, orthopedics and chemical dependency.