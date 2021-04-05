Twelve Oaks celebrates St. Patricks Day

Resident Carl Murry shows off his lucky leprechaun picture

Resident Veda Payne enjoying a tasty treat

Resident Robert Richards showing his Saint Patty’s day cookies

Residents and staff members at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community, recently felt a bit of the luck of the Irish when they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

To mark the day they had sweet treats, did craft activities and held a coloring contest.