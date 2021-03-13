Surry Central homecoming court revealed

March 13, 2021 John Peters II Community 0

Surry Central High School Homecoming will be held Friday, March 26, in coordination with Senior Night against North Surry High School. The theme is Cage the Hounds with spirit week in full force. Students will have the opportunity to send in pictures during their remote days to win gift certificates to local restaurant’s by using the #TheBigSC.

The 2020-2021 Homecoming Court includes: ninth grade representatives Karlie Robertson and Aubrey Southern; tenth grade representatives Brittany Frausto and Ashley Santamaria; and eleventh grade representatives Mia McMillen and Kennedy Smith.

The twelfth grade class representatives are Hannah Adkins, Megan Atkins, Carrie McKeaver, and Cynthia Ramirez. The queen will be announced of the senior class during the halftime festivities.