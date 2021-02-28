Eagle Scout honors veterans

February 28, 2021 John Peters II Community 0

When he finished installing the military veteran monuments, several area veterans joined Garyn Bender. Pictured here are, back left Paul Thornton representing the Air Force, front left, Kathleen Thornton Army and Mark Thornton, both of the Army, then Garyn Bender and Mark Bender, representing the Navy.

Submitted photo

<p>A close-up of the monument installed by Garyn Bender as his Eagle Scout community project.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

A close-up of the monument installed by Garyn Bender as his Eagle Scout community project.

Submitted photo

<p>The monument stands next to the Lowgap Community Center, flanked by the United States and North Carolina flags.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The monument stands next to the Lowgap Community Center, flanked by the United States and North Carolina flags.

Submitted photo

Garyn Bender, a local youth, recently earned his Eagle Scout award with Troop 517 in Lowgap.

Garyn’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was funding and building a monument dedicated to the veterans in the Lowgap and Beulah communities, both those who served and returned home and those who gave their lives in service to the United States and their communities.

He was able to raise $2,689, which not only paid for the monument’s construction and installation at the community center there, but left him with $552 once all was done, money he donated to the community center.

When he installed the monument, he held a brief dedication, which included local residents from several branches of the military, including Paul Thornton of the Air Force, Kathleen Thornton and Mark Thornton, both representing the Army; and Mark Bender, representing the Navy. Garyn will be joining their ranks, heading out on Monday, March 1 for Air Force basic training.