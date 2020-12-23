Churches help students at Copeland

Siloam Baptist Church volunteers pose with some of the backpacks full of food.

Unidentified volunteers from Community Baptist Church stand over some of the backpacks filled with food area churches put together for students at Copeland Elementary School.

Unidentified volunteers from Community Baptist Church stand over some of the backpacks filled with food area churches put together for students at Copeland Elementary School.

Unidentified volunteers from Crossroad Baptist Church stand over some of the backpacks filled with food area churches put together for students at Copeland Elementary School.

Unidentified volunteers from Crossroad Baptist Church stand over some of the backpacks filled with food area churches put together for students at Copeland Elementary School.

Each student at Copeland Elementary School will be receiving or has received a new backpack stuffed with goodies for Christmas thanks to donations from community churches.

”We truly appreciate the hard work and support from our generous neighbors at Siloam Baptist Church, Community Baptist Church, and Crossroads Baptist Church,” school officials said. “Copeland Elementary would also like to thank the Surry Baptist Association for organizing this wonderful event for our Bluebirds.“