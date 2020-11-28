Early College students help meet food needs

November 28, 2020 Mount Airy News Community 0

Christopher Hernandez, a Surry Early College Interact student, helps pack food boxes to be delivered to area needy families.

Surry Early College Interact students recently helped pack and load food boxes for the Thanksgiving Rotary Meal Project. These Thanksgiving meals were delivered to families in the community.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help others and lead in my community and I look forward to many future opportunities,” said Christopher Hernandez, one of the Surry Early College Interact students.