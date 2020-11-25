Flat Rock announces top fundraisers

The following books are now available for checkout, you may place them on hold online with your library card, at www.nwrl.org, and click on our catalog, or call us to have your name put on a title, and we can bring it out to you curbside. Dial 336-789-5108 to chat with us about it.

Fiction

20th Victim by James Patterson

Camino Winds by John Grisham

Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury

Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel

The Talented Mr. Vang by Alexander McCall Smith

Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews

Wild One by Nick Petrie

A Week at the Shore by Barbara Delinsky

The Goodbye Man by Jeffrey Deaver

Truth and Justice by Fern Michaels

Closeup by Amanda Quick

Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke

Large Print

The Vanishing by Jayne Krentz

Cut and Run by Fern Michaels

Treason by Stuart Woods

***

Summer Learning has begun at the Mount Airy Public Library. While we are in this stage of quarantine, we are not able to hold events in the library, but we will be offering mostly virtual presentations, and also have an opportunity to take part in an outdoor event around the library. For our virtual programs, follow us on Facebook at Mount Airy Public Library, or on our new YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

Shop our online Virtual Scholastic Book Fair, available all summer at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/mountairypubliclibrarybookfair . Any purchases that you make will benefit the library, and if you order more than $25 worth of books, you’ll get free shipping.

***

On Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., you are invited to watch the video presented by Sciencetellers, entitled “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress!” Throughout this fantasy story, the Sciencetellers explore the science of matter with dry ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets, and more. See it on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Libary, and on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

The Home Challenge for Monday, June 29, is to build a Humpty Dumpty protective egg drop nest. Use materials that you think would stop an egg from cracking if it were dropped from a height. Can’t wait to try out the inventions. The eggs will drop at 1 p.m., so get your inventions to the library before then.

***

Our young theater students, ‘Tween the Lines, will perform their show, Little Green Riding Hood, on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, on Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m.

***

Read any good books lately? We invite you to present a video book chat on Monday, July 6. Send your book talk to us in an email at mta@nwrl.org, and we will post it online. Can’t wait to see these Home Challenge virtual book chats.

***

During the week of July 13-17, we are excited to have the group, Page Turners Adventures, to do five days of programming that will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more. We will air them on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, and on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library. Tune in at 1 p.m. that week.

***

The Home Challenge for Monday, July 13, is to Create Your Own Fairytale. Be creative, introduce us to new characters, magical places, and exciting events! We look forward to reading your stories. Submit them to our email, mta@nwrl.org, and we will share some of them on our social media outlets. Have fun.

***

Arrive at the library on Monday, July 13, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., for a Storywalk. You, and your family, can take a walk around the library, reading the story, The Princess and the Lord of the Night, as you go! Read about a princess who is cursed to get everything she wants. Think that’s not a problem? Keep reading.

***

On Monday, July 20, the last Home Challenge is to create a Fairytale structure made with candy, toothpicks, and Popsicle sticks. You can either bring your entry to the libary, betwen 9am and 5 p.m., or take a photo and submit it to our email, mta@nwrl.org . Can’t wait to see them.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will create a story together, with your help, on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. Join them on a Facebook Live event, on our page Mount Airy Public Library, at 11 a.m., and submit your ideas for an improv show.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players take the stage again on Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m., for a performance of their show, Elemental! This show tells the story of fairies who ruled the world, in the times long ago, before the age of written records. They are witnessing the decline of their civilization, and feel powerless to stop it. Watch the show on both our Facebook page and our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

On Wednesday, July 29, at noon, we present our final show of the summer. Join us for a Princess Storytime with the Snow Sisters! See the presentation on our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library.

***

This summer will be different than any we’ve presented before. Don’t miss any of our events and happenings. Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call 336-789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.