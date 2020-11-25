Flat Rock announces top fundraisers

Prek student Wyatt Wilber was the top fundraiser at Flat Rock Elementary School.

Luke Mabe, a kindergarten student, was second in fundraising sales.

Flat Rock Elementary School participated in a Little Caesars pizza kit fundraiser recently.

Wyatt Wilber, a PreK student, was the top seller. Luke Mabe, a kindergarten student, finished second in total sales. Flat Rock Elementary School officials said they are grateful to everyone who supported the fundraiser.