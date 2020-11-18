Middle school’s Quill team takes top spot

Carrie Marion won first place in the Problem/Solution Writing competition and will also represent Mount Airy Middle School during the State Finals.

Mount Airy Middle School’s Quill Team competed on Nov. 2 for the Western Regional finals for North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities, taking first place in the overall competition, as well as several team members placing first in individual competition.

The four competitors competed individually across four types of writing: argumentative, informative, problem/solution, and narrative. They were allowed 90 minutes to read their prompt, analyze the information provided, formulate a plan for composition, write, and proofread their work.

The team placed first overall for the Western Region and will advance to the State Quill Competition on Nov. 19. The team also had three individual First place wins: Abby Epperson in Informative, Carrie Marion in Problem/Solution, and Ruby Hoerter in Narrative. Sidney Kate Venable tied for second in Argumentative Writing in her first Quill competition.