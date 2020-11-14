Cedar Ridge marks Red Ribbon Week

Dressed up for the Scaring Away Drugs theme is Braxton Dunlap.

<p>Teaming Up Against Drugs is Brylee Martinez.</p>

<p>Pictured here are Francisco Olmos Martinez and Brandon Heath on Wacky Hair day.</p>

<p>Wearing red are, from left Grady Swift and Amanda Moser.</p>

Cedar Ridge Elementary School kept its tradition intact, celebrating Red Ribbon Week during the final week of October.

”Throughout the week, we work to educate our students about the dangers of drug use,” school officials said. “We encourage our students, staff, and families to stand together, with us, against drugs.

Part of the annual observance is the spirit week, with students wearing different clothes each day of the week to match that day’s theme.

The theme for this year’s event was “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free.”

In order to unite and spread the word about the harmful effects of drugs and drug use, schools annually sponsor “spirit week.” Each day of the week, students were asked to dress up with the theme of the day. This helps spread awareness and gets students excited about the message the faculty and staff are sharing with their Panthers.

On Monday, students and staff were asked to wear red, to kick off Red Ribbon Week.

On Tuesday, students and staff were asked to wear wacky hair and wacky socks, as they pledged to be “drug free from our head to our toes.”

On Wednesday, students and staff were encouraged to wear their favorite team apparel to “team up against drugs.”

Thursday was a remote learning day for all students.

On Friday, the school ended the week by taking a stand to “scare away drugs.”

“We did this by wearing our Halloween costumes to school on Friday,” said Jessica Dunlap, exceptional children’s teacher.