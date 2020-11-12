Westfield crowns fundraiser champs

Rhegan Taylor finished in third place in the Westfield Elementary School annual Little Caesars fundraiser.

<p>Emma Fish was the second-biggest Little Caesars salesperson at Westfield Elementary School.</p>

<p>Piper Halstead was the top sales person in the annual Little Caesars Fundraiser at Westfield Elementary School.</p>

Westfield Elementary School just wrapped its annual Little Caesars Fundraiser.

Piper Halstead was the top fundraiser, taking first place in the student sales contest. Emma Fish took second while Rhegan Taylor finished third. Each of the top three earned prizes.