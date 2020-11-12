White Plains students celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Pictured here is Conner Flippen, third grade student in Ashley Snow’s class, dressing wacky tacky from head to toe.

Submitted photo

Pictured here is a kindergarten student in Hannah Bowman’s class showing off her wacky tacky outfit.

Submitted photo

Pictured here is Roe Johnson, second grader in Amanda Phillips’ class, is proud to be a White Plains Plainsmen Star and proud to support Red Ribbon Week.

Submitted photo

Pictured here is Gracie Beasley, third grader in Eden Phillips’ class, supporting Red Ribbon Week also by wearing her White Plains shirt and mask.

Submitted photo

Students at White Plains Elementary School joined others around Surry County in October, celebrating Red Ribbon Week Oct. 21-Oct. 26.

The week’s activities are meant as a fun but memorable way to call attention to the issue of bullying, and to encourage students to take a stand against the practice. Many schools had various activities, including themed days.