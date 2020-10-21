October 21, 2020 John Peters II Community 0

Jason Bunker stands next to the elephant ear plants he and his wife, Jane Bunker, have grown this summer.

<p>These dahlias, grown by Jason and Jane Bunker, have blooms so large they can barely be contained in a vase.</p>

Jane and Jason Bunker, two Mount Airy residents, have grown would might be considered truly giant elephant leaf plants in their yard.

And the dahlias are nothing to sneeze at, either.

Their elephant ear plant is producing leaves have as big at Jason Bunker, and the dahlias, according to pictures provided by their friend, Pamela Hairston, are so large they can barely fit into a vase.