Rockford Elementary holds open house

August 26, 2020 Mount Airy News Community 0

Pictured, from left, are Roberto, Laura and Piper Custodio. Piper enjoyed an art project while her parents worked on completing paperwork.

Submitted photo

<p>From left are Khloe and Madalyn Harmon posing for a picture after meeting their teachers.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

From left are Khloe and Madalyn Harmon posing for a picture after meeting their teachers.

Submitted photo

<p>Ahsayia Galloway shows off her artwork.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Ahsayia Galloway shows off her artwork.

Submitted photo

Rockford Elementary recently welcomed students and parents in a weeklong Open House Orientation event.

Open House was different this year due to Covid-19. Teachers met with students and their parents one-on-one by appointment. All visitors were greeted at the front door, and after temperature checks and health screenings, were welcomed into the building.