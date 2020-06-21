Armfield scholarship winner named

June 21, 2020 Mount Airy News Community 0
Staff report

A Mount Airy High School senior is among nine 2020 graduates from that school who was recently awarded an Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation scholarship. All totaled, 60 area students won scholarships from the foundation.

Alyssa Collins joined her eight other classmates from Mount Airy in winning the award, according to the high school.

The agency annually awards the scholarships to students graduating from each of the high schools in Surry County, along with Surry Community College students.

May graduates who plan to enter an accredited educational institution in the fall as a full-time student are eligible to apply. Scholarship awards vary, and are renewable for up to three years, provided the student maintains a 3.0 GPA in college.

In addition to Alyssa, Mount Airy students winning the award were Margaret Glenn, Elizabeth Heck, Brooksie Lawson, Kathlyn Mauck, Haley Moser, Kamya Rose, Anna Kate Tucker and Baelin Watson.

Another 40 students from Surry County Schools representing North Surry, East Surry, Surry Central and Surry Early College School of Design received the scholarships, along with several Surry Community College students who are transferring to a four-year institute in the fall.