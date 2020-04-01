Sandy Ridge News

Plans are still underway for the Sandy Ridge Community Center Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser on May 30, from noon to 4 p.m. Since restaurants are closed, except for take-out, and the bank lobby is closed, I have been unable to put out many flyers.

For anyone interested in entering your best chili recipe in the cook-off, contact me at 336-613-5315, Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477 or Amanda Joyce at 336-894-0965. We will also have a bake sale, silent auction and music. Scheduled to perform from noon to 1 p.m. is Hubert Lawson and The Bluegrass Country Boys. At 1 p.m., Michael Stahly will take the stage and at 2, Jarrett Easter will be playing and singing.

A message from Stokes Citizens for Safe and Healthy Communities: “We all need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protect your family, protect your neighbors, protect Stokes County.”

There are blessing boxes at Delta UMC and Smith Chapel Baptist. There are people who need your help, especially now. Take what you need, leave if you can.

LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes is asking for your help for the residents in the nursing home. Due to social distancing and restrictions placed on visitors, these residents who thrive on social interaction are suffering. Send a card, letter or pictures to LifeBrite Community Hospital, c/o Brooke Johnson-Smith, PO Box 10, Danbury, 27016.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Euel “Glen” Smith who passed away on March 26 at age 42, and Martha Mozelle Morton Roberts who also passed away Thursday at the age of 100.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Faith is like WiFi. It’s invisible, but it has the power to connect you to what you need.” – Anonymous

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

A couple weeks ago I could not find any pancake mix in the store. So, you can make your own at home. It might take a little longer; but, made from scratch is so much better!

The Best-Ever Fluffy Pancakes (a Joanna Gaines recipe)

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

1 Tbs. baking powder

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup + 2 Tbs. vegetable oil or melted bacon grease or 10 Tbs. (1¼ sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

Vegetable oil for skillet

In a large bowl, whisk dry ingredients. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil and eggs. Pour the liquid into the flour mixture and stir until well combined. Let stand for 20 to 30 minutes. The batter will begin to get fluffy. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat and generously oil the hot skillet. Pour ¼ cup of batter per pancake into the pan making sure they don’t touch. Cook until lightly browned on the bottom and the top is bubbly, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook the other side about two minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with salted butter and maple syrup

By Carolyn Craig

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

